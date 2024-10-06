State agencies coordinate with local, tribal and federal resources to fight widespread wildfires in western ND

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota state agencies are coordinating with local, federal and tribal firefighters and emergency responders to battle several large wildfires that spread quickly today across western North Dakota, driven by strong winds, dry ground conditions and low humidity.

“Strong winds and dry conditions are creating extremely challenging firefighting conditions, and the state continues to mobilize all available resources to assist local, tribal and federal agencies in protecting lives and property,” Burgum said. “We’re deeply grateful for the incredible heroics of the firefighters, emergency managers and others working around the clock to control and extinguish these blazes. The safety of our citizens is our top priority, and we urge residents to remain vigilant and heed all evacuation orders and warnings.”

Several large wildfires were being fought in western North Dakota this evening including near Grassy Butte, near Johnson’s corner along Highway 73 and near Mandaree. Those followed fires Friday night and earlier today that burned thousands of acres including near Arnegard, Keene and Charlson. Evacuation orders were issued in multiple areas and temporary shelters were opened for those displaced. No injuries were reported in those fires, but at least one residence and a number of other structures were destroyed. Fires also were reported near Garrison, Tioga and Ray, where spreading flames and smoke forced the closure of U.S. Highway 2.

After communicating throughout the day on wildfire response, Gov. Doug Burgum held a virtual meeting this evening with Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA) Nation Chairman Mark Fox, the North Dakota National Guard’s adjutant general, Brig. Gen. Mitch Johnson, state Homeland Security Director Darin Hanson, North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Nathan Anderson and others to coordinate plans for continued response to the wildfires into Sunday, when winds are expected to subside. Further knockdown and mop-up of the fires is expected to take several days.

Under the authority provided by a statewide fire emergency declaration issued by Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday, the North Dakota Forest Service, North Dakota Department of Emergency Services and North Dakota National Guard mobilized resources to assist local, state and tribal firefighters.

The North Dakota Forest Service provided four fire engines with crews, plus another engine and crew from Kindred through a state wildland fire task force and an initial attack crew from New Mexico, to help fight multiple fires. Two North Dakota National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters will be launching at daylight to provide aerial support with water buckets, and more than two dozen National Guard firefighters will also deploy in the morning. The Department of Emergency Services deployed an engine with two firefighters.

Two heavy air tankers from Montana also dumped fire retardant on the wildfire in rugged terrain north of Mandaree this evening as bulldozers and motor graders continued to cut fire lines to keep flames away from the community.

In addition, emergency managers have been working with industry and citizens to take necessary precautions to reduce fire risk. Power outages also were reported.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for most of western and much of central North Dakota through Saturday evening, with wind speeds of 35-45 mph and gusts of up to 75 mph expected.

The emergency declaration issued by Burgum on Thursday activated the State Emergency Operations Plan to begin prepositioning resources for a rapid wildfire response, given the high fire danger conditions that exist across parts of the state.

For more information about current burn restrictions and fire danger maps, visit ndresponse.gov/burn.