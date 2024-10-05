President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Increases Federal Cost Share for South Carolina
WASHINGTON -- FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced that President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. made additional disaster assistance available to the state of South Carolina to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Helene from Sept. 25, 2024 and continuing.
The President authorized that federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance has been increased to 100% of the total eligible costs for a period of 90 days of the state’s choosing within the first 120 days from the start of the incident period.
