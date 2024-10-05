FEMA Urges People in Florida to Prepare Now Ahead of Tropical Storm Milton, Listen to Local Officials

WASHINGTON -- FEMA is monitoring the potential for tropical storm conditions which may affect areas in Florida late this weekend into the middle of next week. This storm may bring storm surge and heavy rainfall to areas recovering from hurricanes Helene and Debby and affect areas far from the coast.

FEMA is prepared to respond and stands ready to support the state with any request for resources. Hundreds of FEMA staff are on the ground in Florida supporting Helene recovery and coordinating with the state to prepare people for the next storm.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts this tropical storm will quickly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico and could reach the west coast of Florida mid-week as a major hurricane. There is an increasing risk of life-threating storm surge and wind impacts for the west coast of Florida and heavy rainfall that will affect the area well ahead of the storm.

We encourage people to take steps to stay safe.

NOW is the time to prepare: Take the forecast seriously and do not wait to prepare. Download the free FEMA App available in English and Spanish to receive real-time weather alerts and find local emergency shelters in your area. You can find more hurricane preparedness information on Ready.gov and Listo.gov in Spanish language.

Stay informed by listening to local officials: People in Florida should follow the forecast carefully and instructions of state and local officials by monitoring local radio or television stations for updated emergency information. Conditions in areas affected by Hurricane Helene may still be very dangerous.

Your neighbors are your lifeline: Check on your neighbors, especially older adults or those who may need additional assistance, to make sure they have what they need to ride out the storm. Have a plan to remain in contact during and after the storm.

Take care of your mental health: Many people in this storm’s path are still recovering from Hurricane Helene and/or Debby and may feel stress or worry. If you or someone you know wants help dealing with their feelings, we encourage you reach out for help. You can call the toll-free, multilingual Disaster Distress Helpline for confidential counseling, referrals and other support, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call or text 1-800-985-5990. Spanish speakers should press “2”. Deaf and Hard of Hearing ASL callers can connect directly to an agent in American Sign Language, through ASL Now or by calling 1-800-985-5990 from your videophone.

Tips to Stay Safe Before, During and After a Tropical Storm

Keep Gas Tanks Half-Full: Florida residents and visitors are advised to keep their gas tanks at least half full to ensure they have enough full to evacuate without encountering long lines or gas shortages. Electric vehicle owners should maintain their battery between 50-80% capacity.

Turn Around. Don’t Drown™: Driving through a flooded area can be extremely hazardous. Almost half of all flash flood deaths happen in vehicles. When in your car, look out for flooding in low lying areas at bridges and at highway dips. As little as 6 inches of water may cause you to lose control of your vehicle or fall if you are walking through it. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pick-ups.

Stay out of floodwater: Walking, swimming, or driving through flood waters is extremely dangerous. Standing water may be electrically charged from underground or downed power lines or contain hazards such as wild or stray animals, human and livestock waste and chemicals that can lead to illness.

Other Important Tips