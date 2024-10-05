FEMA Assistance Now Available for More Virginians

Richmond, Va. — Residents of Montgomery and Pulaski Counties are now eligible to apply for assistance from FEMA to help with costs from damage and losses due to Hurricane Helene beginning September 25, 2024.

Residents of Galax and Giles, Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wythe Counties remain eligible for assistance.

You can apply for disaster assistance today:

To watch an accessible video about how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

When applying for disaster assistance, make sure you have the following information ready:

The address and zip code of the disaster-damaged home

Condition of your damaged home

Insurance information, if available

Social Security number

Phone number, address, and email where you can be contacted

Bank account information, if you would like to set up direct deposit.

When you apply, you will receive a FEMA registration number. Make sure to save it. You will need your registration number whenever you contact FEMA.

FEMA may be able to help you pay for essential items, temporary housing, home repairs and other needs due to the disaster, including:

Essential items such as water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, medical supplies and equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation;

Financial assistance to help pay for hotel stays, stays with family and friends, or other options while you look for a rental unit as well as rental assistance if you are displaced because of the disaster;

Repair or replacement of a vehicle, appliances, room furnishings, personal or family computer;

Books, uniforms, tools, computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment; and

Moving and storage fees, medical expenses, childcare and funeral expenses.

Disaster Survivor Assistance Team Specialist Mo discusses a resident's home on Oct. 3, 2024, in Damascus, Va. Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams are visiting residents in southwest Virginia to help those impacted by Tropical Storm Helene apply for FEMA assistance. (Philip Maramba/FEMA)

FEMA continues to work closely with the Commonwealth of Virginia to conduct Preliminary Damage Assessments and evaluate unmet and long-term recovery needs. As damage assessments continue, more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated for FEMA assistance.

For more information on Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit vaemergency.gov, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Facebook page , fema.gov/disaster/4831 and facebook.com/FEMA.

