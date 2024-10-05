Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for the San Carlos Apache Tribe

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the San Carlos Apache Tribe to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Watch Fire from July 10-17, 2024.

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the San Carlos Apache Tribe. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to the Tribal Nation and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the fire.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures.

Benigno Bern Ruiz has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Tribal Nation and warranted by the results of further assessments.