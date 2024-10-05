PHILIPPINES, October 5 - Press Release

October 3, 2024 Bong Go aids struggling sectors in Lavezares, Northern Samar; emphasizes need to address economic challenges and uplift the poor The Office of Senator Christopher "Bong" Go reached out to residents in Lavezares, Northern Samar, on Tuesday, October 1, providing assistance to various struggling sectors as part of the senator's ongoing efforts to help alleviate the impacts of economic difficulties on local communities. Go emphasized the importance of addressing the economic challenges faced by local communities, urging the government to continue working on initiatives that would uplift the lives and livelihood of the poor. Go's Malasakit Team conducted the distribution activity at the Senior Citizens Building, where they provided snacks, shirts, and vitamins to 66 disadvantaged residents. They also distributed basketballs, volleyballs, and shoes to select recipients. In collaboration with the national government and Mayor Edito "Ed" Saludaga, each resident was provided with financial assistance. "Salamat po sa mga opisyales na tumulong. Huwag n'yo pong pabayaan ang ating mga kababayang mahihirap. Sama-sama po tayong bumangon," Go encouraged in his message. He also encouraged beneficiaries with health concerns to seek medical assistance from the Malasakit Center at Northern Samar Provincial Hospital in Catarman. "Mga kababayan ko, mayroon na ho tayong 166 na Malasakit Center sa buong Pilipinas na handang tumulong po sa inyo. Ang Malasakit Center po ay one-stop shop para sa inyong pangangailangang medikal," Go explained. "Kung may mga pasyente po na kailangang dalhin sa malalayong ospital, magsabi lamang po kayo, at gagawin namin ang aming makakaya upang matulungan kayo," he added. Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463, which successfully institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. There are 166 Malasakit Centers, which have helped around 15 million Filipinos nationwide. "Mga kababayan ko, magtulungan po tayo at magmalasakit po tayo sa isa't isa. Sa kabila ng mga pagsubok na hinaharap natin, nariyan pa rin ang pamahalaan na patuloy na tumutugon sa inyong mga pangangailangan," Mr. Malasakit concluded.

