QT Medical is Selected as Finalist for the 2024 Digital Health Awards

QT Medical Named Finalist for the 2024 Digital Health Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- QT Medical is excited to announce its selection as a Finalist for the prestigious 2024 Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards . QT Medical is a Finalist in the Best in Class – Kids Health category, underscoring its leadership in transforming healthcare for children.The Digital Health Awards shine a spotlight on those making strides in revolutionizing healthcare with cutting-edge digital innovations. This year’s Digital Health Awards are very competitive with applications from over 1,500 companies. QT Medical is among 4 companies selected as finalists for the Best in Class – Kids Health award. Winners will be announced during the Grand Finale at HLTH on October 21, 2024.Infants with undiagnosed long QT syndrome may die of arrhythmia in the first few months of life and be labelled as sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Young athletes with undiagnosed heart disease, such hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or cardiac channelopathy, are at risk for sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) during exercise. Screening with 12-lead ECG can detect these diseases early for timely intervention to prevent tragedies. QT Medical provides the home ECG screening service for infants and children called Pediatric Xpress ECG ( www.xpressecg.com ) . Pediatricians can order the test online, QT Medical delivers an ECG kit to parents to complete the test on their children at home, and ECGs are uploaded to the HIPAA-complaint cloud immediately and read by pediatric electrophysiologist experts.Dr. Ruey-Kang Chang, Founder and CEO of QT Medical, said: “This award is a recognition of QT Medical’s dedication to cardiovascular health of infants and children. As a finalist, QT Medical has demonstrated its commitment and significant contribution to kids’ cardiac health. We believe that a healthy heart leads to a bright future for all children.”"Every year, the level of innovation in digital health exceeds expectations, and 2024 has been no exception. The achievements of our finalists represent the most cutting-edge solutions driving healthcare forward," said Mark H. Goldstein, Chairman of the Digital Health Hub Foundation.About Digital Health Hub Foundation:The Digital Health Hub Foundation is an influential force in the health tech industry, dedicated to supporting the world’s most innovative healthcare companies as they scale and grow. Since 2017, the Foundation’s 30,000-member community has fostered innovation across all stages of healthcare, connecting companies with providers, payors, mentors, and investors. The annual Digital Health Awards celebrate the best in health technology.About QT Medical:QT Medical is a medtech company with a focus on high quality 12-lead diagnostic electrocardiogram (ECG) for use by healthcare professionals and patients. Cleared by the FDA and CE marked, PCA 500 is the world's most compact and versatile 12-lead ECG system. With its simplicity, ease of use, mobile technology and cloud management, PCA 500 brings hospital-grade ECG to all healthcare facilities and millions of homes for better cardiac care. For more information, visit www.qtmedical.com

