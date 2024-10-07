MiRA Announces New Leadership and Vision, Embarking on Exciting Growth Phase

Roberto Pulido & Carlos Asali

MiRA today announced a significant milestone with the successful completion of a management buyout by Roberto Pulido and Carlos Asali.

By focusing on innovative design, sustainable practices, and a deep understanding of local needs, MiRA aims to redefine the future of urban development in Mexico” — Roberto Pulido

MEXICO, MEXICO, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MiRA, a leading real estate investment and development company , today announced a significant milestone with the successful completion of a management buyout by Roberto Pulido and Carlos Asali. This strategic move marks a new chapter in MiRA's history, empowering the company's leadership team to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to its stakeholders.**A Proven Leadership Team Takes the Helm**Roberto Pulido and Carlos Asali, with a combined 40+ years of experience in the Mexican real estate market, have acquired MiRA. This dynamic duo has a proven track record of success, having played instrumental roles in the company's growth and development. Their deep understanding of the market and unwavering commitment to excellence position MiRA for continued success.**Building on a Strong Foundation** MiRA was founded in 2007 by Black Creek Mexico (BC Mexico) and subsequently joined by Ivanhoé Cambridge in 2014. The company has established itself as a pioneer in the development of vibrant communities and placemaking initiatives. While MiRA has achieved significant accomplishments under the leadership of its previous partners, the management buyout represents a strategic opportunity for MiRA to accelerate growth and pursue new avenues of expansion.**A Vision for the Future**Under the leadership of Roberto Pulido and Carlos Asali, MiRA is committed to delivering exceptional real estate experiences that enhance the lives of its residents and communities. “The company's vision is centered around creating places that inspire, connect, and thrive. By focusing on innovative design, sustainable practices, and a deep understanding of local needs, MiRA aims to redefine the future of urban development in Mexico”, said Roberto Pulido, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MiRA.**A New Era of Growth**Mira continues its role as asset and development manager for the ongoing portfolio of Ivanhoé Cambridge and BC Mexico, leveraging each partner’s strengths to deliver exceptional results. As a testament of continuity, MiRA is proud to unveil the Armani Residences Masaryk in partnership with Armani/Casa. This marks a significant milestone as it will be the first project of the Armani Group in Latin America, following numerous successful branded residential projects worldwide. Roberto Pulido, CEO of MiRA, stated, "This project will not only showcase MiRA's development expertise but also incorporate our vision of creating exceptional living experiences that align with the renowned Armani brand."“MiRA is actively seeking strategic partnerships and capital investments to fuel our continued growth and innovation. We are embarking on a significant fundraising initiative to secure the necessary resources to expand our investment horizons and acquire new projects that align with our vision. By leveraging our expertise and the support of our investors, we are confident in our ability to deliver transformative projects that will set a new standard for urban development in Mexico”, said Carlos Asali, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of MiRA.**About MiRA**MiRA is a leading real estate investment and development company focused on creating exceptional living and working environments. With a proven track record of success, MiRA has delivered numerous award-winning projects that have set new standards for quality, design, and sustainability. The company's portfolio includes a diverse range of developments, including residential communities, commercial spaces, and mixed-use projects.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.