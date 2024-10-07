NIKSUN To Spread Awareness on Cybersecurity Across Eastern Europe

Nik Pruthi, President & CFO at NIKSUN, Inc.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-leading cybersecurity company NIKSUN, Inc. has been known to pioneer many technological innovations since it was founded in 1997. Be it in the field of cybersecurity, network monitoring, or compliance, from its humble beginnings as an American startup, NIKSUN has expanded its reach internationally over the past few decades. Today, NIKSUN’s state-of-the-art products are used by delighted and loyal customers not just in the US, but also across Europe, LATAM, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

Moreover, NIKSUN has not limited its methodology in tackling the bane of cybercrime to its cybersecurity platform alone. The company has published a wealth of technical papers and documented case studies, and its executives are also prolific speakers in seminars, academic symposia, business associations, and industry conferences worldwide. The war against cybercrime starts with the education of its many ills and addressing the large potential risk organizations worldwide face in having a breach. Continuing with this trend of evangelizing the cause of cybersecurity, Nik Pruthi, President and CFO of NIKSUN Inc., will be speaking at two seminars in Hungary and the Czech Republic. In an initiative facilitated by the US Department of Commerce, Nik Pruthi will be addressing the Budapest Cybersecurity Seminar on October 8th, 2024. That same week, on October 10th, 2024, Nik will be speaking at the Prague Cybersecurity Seminar.

Over the last few decades, NIKSUN has established itself as a pioneer in the field of cybersecurity. Innovating with the latest developments in this field, the company has now launched a single, comprehensive platform that consolidates multiple tools (including Security Information and Event Management – SIEM, Network Detection and Response – NDR, Full Packet Capture – FPC, Threat Intelligence – TIP, Network Performance Management – NPM, Application Performance Management – APM, Observability, and more) into one unified solution. This cutting-edge platform instantly detects every attack across an organization’s entire infrastructure, discovers everything that one needs to know about the incident automatically using the latest in AI and ML, and protects the organization from those threat vectors. As an added benefit, the multi-tool consolidation often cuts company costs for these domains by over 50%.

Speaking about his upcoming East European seminars, Nik Pruthi said, “Education is a key component of cybersecurity awareness. Through these seminars, NIKSUN aims to inculcate a proactive approach to information security amongst critical East European organizations. By keeping up to date with the latest threats, system vulnerabilities, and technologies that can help prevent data breaches, professionals in Hungary and the Czech Republic can contribute to a safer and more secure digital world.”

During Nik Pruthi’s address to each of these Cybersecurity Seminars, the IT professionals in Hungary and the Czech Republic will get to learn firsthand from one of the industry’s foremost thought-leaders about the latest advancements in the field of network monitoring and cybersecurity. Furthermore, they will discover how NIKSUN’s technology helps ensure that the level of an organization’s cybersecurity posture remains well ahead of the latest attack vectors from modern cyber criminals.

About NIKSUN, Inc.

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real-time and forensics-based cybersecurity, compliance, availability, network performance management, and application performance management solutions for government and intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and businesses such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle, and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, visit NIKSUN's website at www.niksun.com.

