Senate Resolution 347 Printer's Number 1931

PENNSYLVANIA, October 4 - (4) providing a permanent legally assured family for a

child in temporary, substitute care who cannot be returned to

his or her own home; and

(5) orders issued by the courts for children who have

been adjudicated, dependent or delinquent;

and

WHEREAS, Many changes have occurred in the children and youth

and juvenile justice services delivery system since Act 55 of

2013, which directed the Department of Human Services to convene

a task force that developed a methodology for determining

reimbursement for actual and projected costs of child welfare

services that are both reasonable and allowable; and

WHEREAS, The results from the Rate Methodology Task Force's

Data and Assessment Workgroup in 2018 found significant gaps

between budgeted participation levels set by the Department of

Human Services through Title IV-E and Act 148 of 1976 and

contracted rates between counties and providers; and

WHEREAS, The Data and Assessment Workgroup also learned that

insurance premiums skyrocketed for providers, who do not receive

similar immunity as their government partners while managing

services on behalf of government entities; and

WHEREAS, Private providers of child welfare services are

finding it increasingly expensive and, in some cases, impossible

to obtain liability insurance, regardless of claims history; and

WHEREAS, Private providers are withdrawing entirely from

operating programs because of this financial burden, resulting

in service disruptions to thousands of Pennsylvania's children

and families; and

WHEREAS, The child welfare and juvenile justice systems have

seen unprecedented levels of workforce turnover and inability to

20240SR0347PN1931 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30