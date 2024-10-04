Senate Resolution 347 Printer's Number 1931
PENNSYLVANIA, October 4 - (4) providing a permanent legally assured family for a
child in temporary, substitute care who cannot be returned to
his or her own home; and
(5) orders issued by the courts for children who have
been adjudicated, dependent or delinquent;
and
WHEREAS, Many changes have occurred in the children and youth
and juvenile justice services delivery system since Act 55 of
2013, which directed the Department of Human Services to convene
a task force that developed a methodology for determining
reimbursement for actual and projected costs of child welfare
services that are both reasonable and allowable; and
WHEREAS, The results from the Rate Methodology Task Force's
Data and Assessment Workgroup in 2018 found significant gaps
between budgeted participation levels set by the Department of
Human Services through Title IV-E and Act 148 of 1976 and
contracted rates between counties and providers; and
WHEREAS, The Data and Assessment Workgroup also learned that
insurance premiums skyrocketed for providers, who do not receive
similar immunity as their government partners while managing
services on behalf of government entities; and
WHEREAS, Private providers of child welfare services are
finding it increasingly expensive and, in some cases, impossible
to obtain liability insurance, regardless of claims history; and
WHEREAS, Private providers are withdrawing entirely from
operating programs because of this financial burden, resulting
in service disruptions to thousands of Pennsylvania's children
and families; and
WHEREAS, The child welfare and juvenile justice systems have
seen unprecedented levels of workforce turnover and inability to
