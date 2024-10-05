Baltimore City Public Schools Educator Named 2025 Maryland Teacher of the Year

October 4, 2024

BALTIMORE (October 4, 2024) – Today, Kat Locke-Jones, a seventh-grade English language arts teacher at Hampstead Hill Academy, was named the 2025 Maryland Teacher of the Year.

Locke-Jones was selected among seven finalists for the award, announced Friday at the 34th Annual Teacher of the Year Gala.

“Kat Locke-Jones has demonstrated her skill as an educator in the classroom and her passion for helping the community through her mental health nonprofit,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “She is a shining example of the excellent educators who invest their time and expertise in our students each day. We are so proud that she’s representing our great state this year.”

“On behalf of the State Board, it is my pleasure to congratulate Kat Locke-Jones, our new Maryland Teacher of the Year,” said Dr. Joshua L. Michael, State Board President. “We are excited to see her continued growth, leadership and commitment to our children.”

Locke-Jones will now compete for the National Teacher of the Year award in April. She will spend the upcoming year as a speaker and advisor and join other state winners at meetings and events hosted by the National Teacher of the Year Program. In addition, she will be honored at the White House in the spring.

The other finalists were Stephanie Gerhold, Baltimore County; Brittany Rigdon, Cecil County; Jessica I. Nichols, Howard County; Kaitlyn Wright, Kent County; Jeremy Hillyard, Talbot County; and Gabrielle C. Remington, Worcester County.

Selected by a panel representing principals, educators, students, families and the business community, Locke-Jones and the six finalists were evaluated on student achievement, teaching philosophy, community involvement, and knowledge of education issues.

The annual Teacher of the Year Gala was held at Valley Mansion by Martin’s in Hunt Valley. Presenting sponsors of the Maryland Teacher of the Year Program are McDonald’s Family Restaurants of Baltimore and Northrop Grumman Corporation. Platinum sponsors are NTA Life, Educational Systems Federal Credit Union, Maryland Public Television, and Whiting-Turner Contracting Company.

