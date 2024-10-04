Join LKPD at Firehouse Subs on Saturday, October 5th

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LKPD Bike Patrol Capabilities Increase Thanks to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grant Award

October 4, 2024 – Lawrence, KS – The Lawrence Kansas Police Department (LKPD) is now equipped with two fully outfitted Interceptor Power Bikes with light/siren kits and police bags, thanks to a grant worth more than $9,785 from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

“We know the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation’s passion for public safety,” said LKPD Chief Rich Lockhart, “And we’re glad they want to be a part of increasing our bike patrol capabilities to keep our vibrant downtown a place where people feel safe and secure. We’re very grateful for their support.”

To honor and celebrate, LKPD and local Firehouse Subs franchisee Jaimi Goetz will gather to recognize the grant on October 5, 2024.

WHAT: An acknowledgement ceremony and official check presentation from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. Interviews with Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart and franchisee Jaimi Goetz will be available, followed by a family-friendly celebration filled with food and fun.

WHEN: Saturday, October 5, 2024

3:00 pm – Acknowledgement Ceremony

3:30 pm – 6:00 pm – Family Fun Celebration

WHERE: Firehouse Subs – Broadway Village

2000 W 31st St A

Lawrence, KS 66046

WHY: Meet local first responders, try a Firehouse Sub, tour an LDCFM firetruck, enjoy a bouncy house, and spend the afternoon with members of your community who care about your safety and security.

To date, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded more than $89 million to hometown heroes throughout the U.S. and over $1.2 million in the greater Kansas City area.

ABOUT FIREHOUSE SUBS PUBLIC SAFETY FOUNDATION

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the 501(c)(3), non-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The charity provides lifesaving equipment, prevention education, scholarships and continued education, and disaster relief for first responders and public safety organizations, as well as support for military veterans. Since inception, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded more than $89 million to hometown heroes in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Support for Canadian first responders is provided through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation of Canada.

The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is honored to be listed as a four-star nonprofit organization, the highest designation, by Charity Navigator. Charity Navigator is the nation’s largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities. Grant allocations are made possible thanks to the overwhelming support of Firehouse Subs restaurants and generous donors. More than 70% of the funds raised for the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation come from the generosity of Firehouse Subs guests and the restaurant brand. Please consider supporting a Firehouse Subs restaurant near you!

