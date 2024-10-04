Wyoming Abandoned Mine Land Division Awarded Again for Their Work

By Kimberly Mazza

Statewide – On the heels of receiving the national award from the Office of Surface Mine Reclamation and Enforcement last month, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Division, brought home another national award for Wyoming. This time, they were recognized for their work in the hard-rock sector at the National Association of Abandoned Mine Land Programs (NAAMLP).

Initiated in 2016, NAAMLP recognizes those AML programs responsible for the nation’s highest achievements in hardrock abandoned mine reclamation. The annual Hardrock Abandoned Mine Land Remediation Awards publicly recognizes outstanding hardrock abandoned mine reclamation and publicizes exemplary reclamation techniques. The award program recognizes reclamation work in the United States in two categories – physical safety hazards and contamination impacting the environment or human health at legacy abandoned hard rock mines.

Gwen Robson, WDEQ/AML Project Manager submitted AML’s project for remediation of physical safety hazards at the Carissa Gold Mine at South Pass City State Historic Park.

“Gwen and RESPEC, the engineering firm for the project, did an exemplary job putting our nomination together,” says WDEQ AML Administrator Don Newton. “Along with the information packet that demonstrates AML’s work and includes historic background of the mine and pictures, they also worked on a video that reflects the history, the partnerships and the work of the AML and Wyoming State Parks. The video is very interesting and provides a walk-through time regarding the Wyoming site and how the mine provided jobs and valuable natural resources for many generations. The AML team is so pleased to not only win this award, but to also be a part of preserving this intriguing site and making it safe for the public to visit.”

The public can read about AML’s project and the Carissa Gold mine history here. The video can be viewed on the WDEQ YouTube Channel here.