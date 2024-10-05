Submit Release
Governor’s Trade Mission to Taiwan and JapanNov04

StartNovember 4, 2024 MTAll day eventEndNovember 8, 2024 MTAll day event

Register now for the next Idaho Governor’s Trade Mission!

The Idaho Governor’s Trade Mission to Taiwan and Japan will take place November 4 – 8, 2024.

The event will be led by Governor Brad Little and feature meetings with potential customers and strategic government officials in Taiwan and Japan. 

Participating companies will receive a multitude of benefits such as access to prime international markets, high-level access to customers and government officials and the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the markets in Taiwan and Japan.

Idaho companies and organizations looking to expand sales and build international business relationships as well as companies wanting to strengthen and transform existing customer relationships should participate. 

Interested? The deadline to register for the mission is July 19, 2024. 

Learn more about the event and register here or here.

For questions contact Sharon Canaday from Idaho Commerce.

