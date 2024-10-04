Governor Newsom issues executive order to support fire response and recovery across the state

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an executive order to support ongoing response and recovery efforts for the Thompson Fire in Butte County; the Park Fire in Butte and Tehama counties; the Borel Fire in Kern County; the Line Fire in San Bernardino County; the Bridge Fire in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties; and the Airport Fire in Orange and Riverside counties.



The executive order includes provisions that expedite debris removal and cleanup from the Borel, Park and Thompson fires; help ensure adequate staffing for the emergency response to the Thompson and Line fires by waiving work hour limitations for retired annuitants; and support local educational agencies by waiving requirements related to outdoor physical education during periods of poor air quality due to the Airport, Bridge and Line fires.



A copy of the executive order can be found here.



The Governor previously proclaimed a state of emergency in Butte County due to the Thompson Fire; in Butte and Tehama counties due to the Park Fire; in Kern County due to the Borel Fire; in San Bernardino County due to the Line Fire; in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties due to the Bridge Fire; and in Orange and Riverside counties due to the Airport Fire. The Governor visited the Incident Command Posts for the Park Fire, Borel Fire and Line Fire, meeting with first responders and surveying firefighting efforts.



California has secured Fire Management Assistance Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help ensure the availability of resources to suppress the Thompson Fire, Park Fire in Butte and Tehama counties, Borel Fire, Line Fire, Bridge Fire, and the Airport Fire. The Governor last month requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to further assist recovery efforts in communities impacted by the Park and Borel fires.