Sparkle Expands into the American Heartland

Sparkle is excited to announce their expansion into the heartland of the United States. Routine baths are essential for any dogs health + happiness. A haircut ensures your pet never experiences mats or tangles, and always look + feel their best.

Sparkle awards 25 licenses in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and West Missouri to all-star pawtners from The Joint Chiropractic.

OK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparkle Grooming Corp., a wellness-focused dog grooming franchise, is excited to announce the awarding of 25 licenses in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and West Missouri, to Regional Pawtners Cori + Dan Cammarano. The couple brings an impressive background in franchise operations and a deep passion for pets and their well-being. As multi-unit owners of 12 The Joint Chiropractic franchises, the pair has consistently demonstrated their ability to excel and achieve notable success. Now, they are ready to bring that same level of excellence to Sparkle and the pet grooming industry.

What sets this franchise team apart is their resilience. In 2008, at the age of 39, Cori was diagnosed with breast cancer, a life-changing event that sparked a new direction and passion for life + business. With the support of her family and close-knit community, she embraced the challenge and turned her battle into a source of strength. “Cancer taught me resilience, determination, and the importance of community - values I bring into every business I touch,” Cori shares. “Franchising, like surviving breast cancer, requires grit, patience, and the ability to seek mentorship.”

Both coming from a pet-centric family background where caring for disabled animals was the norm, Cori and Dan recognize the need for more convenient, wellness-centered grooming options. “As busy business owners and pet parents, we know firsthand how burdensome grooming appointments can be. Sparkle is going to change the game for pet owners by making quality grooming both convenient and accessible,” they explain.

“We couldn’t be happier to partner with Cori and Dan as our Regional Pawtners for Arkansas, Oklahoma and Western Missouri,” said Ben Crawford, CEO of Sparkle Grooming Corp. “Their proven track record, coupled with their tenacity and passion for pets makes them the perfect fit for our brand. I cannot wait to see the new heights they help us achieve.”

Sparkle began franchising in April 2024 and has awarded a total of 83 licenses in 5 states. For more information on the QSPC franchise opportunities visit sparkledogcare.com/franchise.

About Sparkle Grooming Corp.

Sparkle Grooming Corp. was founded in 2022 with the vision to disrupt the status quo and create a more meaningful grooming experience for all. Sparkle’s wellness-focused dog grooming salons are where routine pet care meets small-box retail, and social service. Our membership-based QSPC (Quick-Service Pet Care) is an essential companion for any dog’s health + well-being.

Collectively the Sparkle leadership team and its investors have birthed, operated, revitalized + grown extraordinary brands with global recognition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.