California Real Estate Agent Charged with Tax Crimes

A federal grand jury in Los Angeles returned an indictment yesterday charging a California man with evading the payment of his individual income taxes and obstructing the IRS in its efforts to collect those taxes.

According to the indictment, Gabriel Guerrero, a Los Angeles-based commercial real estate agent, did not timely file tax returns for many years. In 2014, he allegedly filed more than 10 years’ worth of returns but did not pay the amounts he self-reported he owed. When the IRS began trying to collect those outstanding taxes, Guerrero allegedly sought to prevent the IRS from being able to do so in at least two ways: by not depositing substantial commission checks he earned from commercial real estate sales into his bank accounts and using cashier’s checks to circumvent IRS levies of those accounts. The indictment also alleges that Guerrero further obstructed collection efforts by submitting false financial disclosure forms to the IRS, which significantly underreported his income and by not disclosing a bank account he used to deposit his income.

In total, Guerrero is alleged to have caused a tax loss to the IRS of more than $350,000.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for tax evasion and three years in prison for obstructing the IRS. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada for the Central District of California made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Trial Attorneys Robert Kemins and Christopher Gerace of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Arkow for the Central District of California are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.