Gaza: solidarity with journalists must continue

NUJ urges donations to the IFJ Safety Fund as journalists’ killings rise in the war.

A total of 138 journalists in Palestine, Lebanon, Israel and Syria have been killed since Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel on 7 October. Following the attack, Israeli air strikes and military action has led to the killings of at least 128 Palestinian journalist, and grave harm to Gaza's media industry.

The NUJ joins the International Federation of Journalists in seeking renewed support for donations to the IFJ Safety Fund. Donations including those from NUJ members have ensure journalists reporting from Gaza receive equipment including battery packs and laptops, access to electricity and emergency assistance.

Donate to the IFJ Safety Fund

The world has witnessed “the bloodiest period in the history of journalism” over recent months and the NUJ stands in solidarity with its sister union the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate (PJS), whilst urging NUJ branches and chapels to demonstrate support with colleagues including on social media, on 10 October. Share images with the union’s campaigns team [email protected] and send your messages of solidarity.

According to the PJS, 21 local radio stations, 15 local and international news agencies, 15 TV stations, 6 local newspapers, 3 broadcasting towers, eight print media and 13 media institutions have been destroyed over the past year. Work by the IFJ is ongoing however, to ensure journalists can continue to report from Gaza. The establishment of the IFJ-PJS Media Solidarity Center in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, has provided a crucial hub for journalists.

The NUJ calls for an end to the impunity enjoyed by Israel over its targeting of journalists and will continue including through its Parliamentary Group, to condemn the killings of journalists. The union marked International Day for Palestinian Journalists on 26 February and statements issued by the National Executive Council have stressed the need for a cessation of hostilities, for all hostages to be released and for the protection of journalists.

