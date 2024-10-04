*Updated* MPD Searching for Northwest Shooting Suspect
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Northwest shooting.
On Monday, September 30, 2024, at approximately 4:21 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 5900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. Officers determined a group of juveniles were involved in an altercation when the suspect began shooting a firearm. A juvenile male was struck by the gunfire. The victim was transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video and photos below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24151546
###
