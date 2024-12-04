War Room and Rate Yield to Partner and Score Higher Earnings for Hotel Clients

Programmatic advertising, meet hotel marketing.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- War Room Inc . is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Rate Yield , an automated revenue management service designed to maximize revenue across hotel and tourism operators. This collaboration integrates War Room’s advanced programmatic ad tech with Rate Yield’s dynamic pricing capabilities to provide a seamless solution for hotels to enhance their revenue management and marketing strategies.The hospitality and tourism industries face the enduring challenge of balancing occupancy rates with optimal pricing. War Room’s expertise in data-driven digital ad strategy, coupled with Rate Yield’s advanced revenue management system, empowers clientele to benefit from highly effective and efficient advertising strategies informed by cutting-edge revenue insights to ensure clients are achieving the highest possible return on investment every hour.Revenue optimization is taken a step further for hotels, resorts, and tourism operators as this partnership opens new doors to ensure that inventory is consistently sold at the most profitable rates despite market factors such as demand fluctuations and competitor pricing.“We’re excited to join forces with Rate Yield, bringing our cutting-edge advertising technology to the travel and tourism industry,” said Kirstie S., CRO of War Room. “This partnership is all about delivering real value—helping our clients boost their advertising ROAS and optimize their revenue management with innovative, data-driven solutions.”“Partnering with War Room allows us to leverage their programmatic advertising expertise and reach a broader audience,” said Rikki C., Director of Sales of Rate Yield. “Together, we will offer our customers in the travel and tourism industry more opportunities for growth and revenue.”Together, War Room and Rate Yield will combine their strengths to bring unparalleled value to clients who seek to further optimize their revenue through dynamic pricing and advertising within the hospitality and tourism industries.About War RoomEstablished and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, War Room celebrates its 15th year as one of North America’s leading Programmatic Advertising agencies with extensive experience in the travel, hospitality, and tourism industry. With a passion for data-driven storytelling, War Room’s expertise within the Programmatic Advertising field garnered significant recognition in recent years for their proprietary ad technology platform, Kedet.War Room has a proven track record of delivering exceptional programmatic advertising solutions for notable clients such as Inn at Laurel Point, Hotel X, SkiBig3, and more.About Rate YieldEstablished in 2019, ​Rate Yield is an automated revenue management system designed by seasoned revenue managers to make the most out of 2 things: time and revenue. By tracking market trends and occupancy performance for hotels, Rate Yield uses the principles of dynamic pricing to help resorts, hotels, and tourism operators across Canada and the United States to ensure that each room is sold at their optimal price throughout the day.Rate Yield is considered a game-changer for its clients, including LHotel Montréal, Auberge les Bons Matins, Colton House Hotel, to name a few, with their automated revenue management system.

