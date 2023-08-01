War Room Inc. Awarded for Innovation Technology
War Room Inc., a Vancouver programmatic ad agency, has won a Sammy Award for delivering exceptional ad performance & innovative tech solutions for its clients.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 19, 2023, the Business Intelligence Group named War Room Inc. Organization of the Year in the 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honour organizations and products helping to solve the challenges organizations have connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.
Working with industries worldwide, War Room Inc. delivers outstanding ad performance results for their clients. The award solution category is Advertising Technology, and it’s a combined effort of their specialists’ hands-on optimizations and their proprietary tech stack, Kedet. Here’s a quick overview of some results they achieved for some of their clients in 2022:
• 60-70% increases in purchases/revenue
• $1 million+ in revenue in a month
• 6700+ bookings through a paid ad campaign
• 4000% Return on Ad Spend
War Room Inc. CEO, Mike Tyler says, “We're absolutely thrilled to be a winner of The Sammys this year! It really is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our amazing team at War Room. A huge thank you to the panel and everyone who has supported us along the way. We couldn't have done it without you!”
“We are proud to reward and recognize War Room Inc. for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come.”
About War Room Inc.
Founded in 2009, War Room is an award-winning programmatic ad agency located in Vancouver, BC. They offer programmatic advertising across channels such as Paid Search, Display, Social, Video, Audio, Shopping, and more. their mission is to take the fear out of advertising. For those who want to elevate their paid ad strategy and better ROI, call in the ad-vengers from War Room!
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
