The Bottom by Sanda Strugar Wins Bronze in A' Jewelry Awards

The Bottom

Handmade Statement Ring Inspired by Ocean Floor Fragility Recognized for Exceptional Design and Craftsmanship

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of jewelry design, has announced Sanda Strugar as a Bronze winner in the Jewelry Design category for her exceptional work, "The Bottom." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Strugar's design within the jewelry industry, celebrating its outstanding creativity, craftsmanship, and impact.The Bottom ring's recognition with the A' Jewelry Design Award is not only a testament to Strugar's skill and vision but also a reflection of the design's relevance to the industry and its potential customers. By addressing critical environmental concerns through its symbolism and material choices, The Bottom aligns with the growing demand for meaningful, sustainable jewelry that resonates with conscientious consumers. This award validates the design's ability to meet the evolving needs and values of the modern jewelry market.The Bottom stands out as a handmade statement ring that encapsulates the fragility and beauty of marine life. Inspired by the ocean floor and its vulnerable ecosystem, the ring features intricately crafted sea star and marine snail motifs, narrating the tale of abundance and delicacy within the underwater world. The centerpiece of the design, a hemimorphite stone, symbolizes empathy and compassion, offering energetic benefits to the wearer. Strugar's meticulous attention to detail and thoughtful material selection elevate The Bottom from a mere accessory to a powerful statement piece.This prestigious recognition from the A' Jewelry Design Award serves as a catalyst for Sanda Strugar to continue pushing the boundaries of jewelry design. The award not only validates the excellence of The Bottom but also inspires Strugar to further explore themes of environmental consciousness, emotional connection, and exquisite craftsmanship in future creations. As The Bottom gains international exposure through this award, it has the potential to influence industry trends and spark meaningful conversations about the role of jewelry in promoting sustainability and awareness.Interested parties may learn more at:About Sanda StrugarArchitect Sanda Strugar, based in Podgorica, Montenegro, embarked on a new creative journey four years ago by channeling her passion for elegance and creativity into jewelry design. Her striking and unique creations have quickly gained recognition in the industry. With a background in architecture, Strugar brings a fresh perspective and meticulous attention to detail to her jewelry pieces, resulting in wearable works of art that captivate and inspire.About Sanda DesignFounded in October 2019, Sanda Design is a vibrant entrepreneurial venture specializing in handmade, personalized jewelry. Utilizing the finest materials, including silver, gold, and a variety of precious and semi-precious gemstones, Sanda Design creates bespoke pieces that tell distinct and individual stories. With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to client satisfaction, the brand is carving a niche in the realm of custom jewelry, offering a tailored touch that resonates with those seeking unique expressions of style and meaning.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding jewelry designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. 