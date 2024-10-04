Kevin Gardner Esq

GEORGETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: David Bickel

Phone: (302) 500-4130

Email: dabickel@thebickelfirm.com

Kevin Gardner Brings Extensive Criminal Legal Expertise to Family Law Firm in Georgetown

The Bickel Firm of Georgetown Delaware announces they have brought on Kevin Gardner, Esq., a native of Sussex County with a deep-rooted commitment to his community. With over a decade of experience in criminal litigation and prosecution, Gardner brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to expand this primarily Family Law focused firm to handle all criminal matters in Sussex County.

Born and raised on a chicken farm in Laurel, DE, Kevin Gardner's upbringing instilled in him a strong work ethic and a dedication to his practice. After graduating from Laurel High School in 2004, Gardner pursued his education at the University of Delaware, earning his undergraduate degree in 2008. He continued his studies at Penn State Law School, graduating in 2011.

Gardner began his legal career handling personal injury cases at a local firm before joining the Delaware Department of Justice in 2012 as a Deputy Attorney General. Over the next 12 years, he prosecuted a wide range of cases, from speeding tickets to homicide cases, with a particular focus on DUIs and fatal collisions. In 2015, Gardner received the Delaware Office of Highway Safety Award for Excellence in the Prosecution of Impaired Drivers, highlighting his dedication and impact in DUI cases.

During his tenure with the Department of Justice, Gardner also served as a Deputy Attorney General responsible for child support enforcement and later as a supervisor in the Misdemeanor Trial Unit, where he mentored and trained prosecutors.

"With my background in litigation and prosecution, I am eager to expand my practice to include family law matters and criminal defense," said Kevin Gardner. "I am committed to providing effective representation and support to individuals in Sussex County and throughout Delaware."

Kevin will be joining attorneys Ashley M. Bickel, Zachary M. Berl and Clara O’Flynn O’Brien at the new firm. For more information about Kevin Gardner and The Bickel Firm, please visit www.thebickelfirm.com or contact the office directly at (302) 500-4130.

About The Bickel Firm: The Bickel Firm is a boutique firm in Georgetown, Delaware dedicated exclusively to all things civil and criminal in Family Court, Court of Common Pleas and Superior Court.

