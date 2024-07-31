Aging Adult Specialist: Atracare Primary Care Welcomes Gerontologist Lenai Austin DNP, AGPCNP-BC, AGNP-C

Dr. Lenai Austin - Aging Adult Specialist - Primary Care Ocean View Delaware

Atracare was more than enthusiastic to welcome Dr. Lenai Austin, Board Certified Gerontologist at their Ocean View location, in Southern Delaware.

DE, USA, July 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It can be challenging to find a Primary Care Provider in Sussex County, let alone someone who specializes in promoting the well-being of older adults. That is why Atracare was more than enthusiastic to welcome Dr. Lenai Austin, Board Certified Gerontologist, who is moving to Ocean View, DE to apply her knowledge of aging individuals and to improve the quality of life for the older people in this county by providing primary care.

William Albanese, CEO of Atracare, summarized the importance of Dr. Lenai Austin’s credentials with the following quote:

“Anyone that is recently retired or is older than 65 years of age probably wants to get the most out of their golden years, and to do so, focusing on your health is often the first step. One of the best ways you can do that is employ the services of a doctor who is trained to help prevent age-related diseases. Dr. Lenai Austin is exactly the right provider at the right time for the residents of Bethany, Ocean View, and the surrounding area.”

Furthermore, Dr. Lenai Austin will be complemented by a wrap-around and fully integrated team of specialists that provide a comprehensive suite of services to residents. Located inside the same facility is Atracare’s Urgent Care that is open 365 days a year for residents who need immediate care.

Patients of Dr. Lenai Austin also gain access to Atracare’s Mental Health Department which provides counseling, medication, and a complete set of psychiatric services with no wait to be seen.

Dr. Austin has witnessed firsthand how a lack of primary care services can impact overall health at a young age, and Dr. Lenai knew she wanted to work in healthcare to be part of the change that would increase access to primary care services.

When Dr.Lenai made the decision to go into healthcare, she made a commitment to lifelong learning. This commitment is increasingly crucial, as a constant spirit of inquiry and learning improves care quality and ensures the best possible outcomes for patients. In pursuit of this commitment, she furthered her education not only by earning a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) with a concentration in primary care/internal medicine, but also completed a rigorous primary care residency program that focused on easing the transition into practice through didactic learning and hands-on clinical opportunities that equip providers with the skills and tools needed to be competent, confident, and well-rounded.

Dr. Lenai has had the pleasure and honor, working as a primary care provider for the United States Department of Veteran Affairs, where she strengthened her Primary Care skills and treated patients with services that impacted their overall health.

Dr. Lenai was born in New York and raised in Pennsylvania. She is one of five children (middle child). She grew up in a multicultural, South American and Caribbean home. In her free time, she loves to go to the beach and spend time with her family. Some of her hobbies include Muay Thai, dance (bachata and salsa), playing piano, and reading. She also loves cats!

Lanai Austin is now accepting new patients and will be providing care out of Atracare’s Ocean View, Delaware Medical Office (90 Atlantic Ave). Text 302-517-1385 to request a new patient appointment or call 302-567-1500 to speak with someone directly.

Medical Biography

Undergraduate: Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Delaware State University Graduate School: Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), Temple University Residency: Cincinnati VA Medical Center-Primary Care

Board Certified: Adult-Gerontology Primary Care