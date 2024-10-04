Dou Xiaojiu by Lei Xue Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Award

Dou Xiaojiu

Innovative Packaging Design Combines Storytelling, Cartoon Characters, and Blind Box Concept

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced that Dou Xiaojiu, a packaging design by Lei Xue , has been awarded the Bronze A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Dou Xiaojiu's innovative approach to packaging design within the industry.Dou Xiaojiu's packaging design is particularly relevant to the current trends and needs of the packaging industry, as it effectively combines storytelling, cartoon characters, and the concept of blind boxes to create a unique and engaging experience for consumers. This innovative approach aligns with the evolving standards and practices of the packaging industry, which increasingly prioritize creativity, interactivity, and emotional connection with the target audience.The award-winning packaging design of Dou Xiaojiu stands out in the market through its distinctive features and benefits. The design incorporates cartoons on the bottle body to tell the story of white-collar workers in China's first-tier cities, resonating with the target consumers. The combination of a high-quality transparent glass bottle, silver-plating process for the cap, and the option of individual sale or gift box packaging in the form of blind boxes adds to the design's aesthetic appeal and functionality.The recognition of Dou Xiaojiu's packaging design by the A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Lei Xue and the design team at Beijing Forestry University to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This achievement may inspire further exploration and development of packaging designs that effectively combine storytelling, cultural relevance, and creative presentation to engage and connect with consumers.Dou Xiaojiu was designed by a talented team led by Lei Xue, with contributions from Xingxing Li, Yang Mao, and Yi Li.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning packaging design of Dou Xiaojiu at the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:About Lei XueLei Xue is a Senior Lecturer at the School of Art and Design, Beijing Forestry University, and a Postdoctoral Fellow at Tsinghua University. Her research interests include intelligent innovative design, sustainable system design, green brand product design, and future design educational research. Lei Xue has undertaken and participated in several notable design research projects, published over 20 high-level papers, and her product designs have won several patents and honors.About Beijing Forestry UniversityBeijing Forestry University (BFU) is a national "211 Project" key university, a "Double First-Class" university project, and its Product Design major at the School of Art and Design is ranked No.1 in the comprehensive level of agricultural and forestry universities in China. BFU's design team has undertaken a series of well-known and important design projects in the fields of product design, brand design, and cultural creativity, both domestically and internationally, achieving wide-ranging social influence and recognition through numerous awards in design competitions About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes packaging designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create works that stand out for their thoughtful development, innovative use of materials and technology, and effective blend of form and function. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring that the awarded designs are truly deserving of this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition welcomes entries from all countries and showcases the remarkable achievements of creative minds on a global stage, driving forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packagingdesignaward.com

