The Gaines House announces 16th Annual Sandra Wilson Cherry Awards Dinner.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gaines House is thrilled to announce its 16th annual Sandra Wilson Cherry Awards Dinner, set to take place on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at the Chenal Event Venue in Little Rock, Arkansas from 6:00-9:00 p.m. This event honors outstanding women who have made significant contributions to their careers and communities.

Tickets are on sale at the following link:

https://www.thegaineshouse.org/sandra-wilson-cherry-award-dinner-tickets

The Sandra Wilson Cherry Award, named after the late Sandra Cherry, recognizes exceptional women who have excelled in both their careers and community service. This year, Gaines House has chosen The Honorable Annabelle Davis Clinton Imber Tuck and The Honorable Joyce Williams Warren, as the deserving recipients of this distinguished award.

Gaines House, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, provides a supportive and empowering environment for homeless women with disabilities seeking to transition into independent living. Nestled in the historic Quapaw Quarter, Gaines House offers a warm, homelike atmosphere where residents can thrive. Each woman residing at Gaines House is required to be either in training for employment or attending an outpatient treatment program, ensuring holistic support to rebuild their lives.

Since its establishment in 1967 by a coalition consisting of the Junior League of Little Rock, Altrusa International of Little Rock, Inc., and the now-dissolved Pulaski County Mental Health Association, Gaines House has transformed the lives of over 3,500 women from across Arkansas diagnosed with disabilities. Remarkably, an impressive 90% of program participants have successfully achieved rehabilitation, becoming contributing members of our community.

“The Gaines House is proud to recognize The Honorable Annabelle Davis Clinton Imber Tuck and The Honorable Joyce Williams Warren for their remarkable achievements and dedication to public service. These exceptional women have left an indelible mark on our community and continue to inspire through their ongoing efforts,” says Julia Hart, board member of The Gaines House.

Event Details:

- Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

- Time: 6:00-9:00 PM

- Location: Chenal Event Venue, Little Rock, Arkansas

About The Honorable Joyce Williams Warren:

The Honorable Joyce Williams Warren is a trailblazer, being Arkansas’ first Black female judge and the first Black person elected to an Arkansas state-level trial court judgeship. Her distinguished career has significantly impacted Arkansas' juvenile justice system, adoption laws, and child advocacy. Her lifelong dedication to justice and service has earned her numerous accolades and deep respect within the community.

About The Honorable Annabelle Davis Clinton Imber Tuck:

The Honorable Annabelle Davis Clinton Imber Tuck broke barriers as the first woman elected to the Arkansas Supreme Court. She played a pivotal role in landmark decisions that shaped public education funding and LGBTQ+ rights in Arkansas. Post-retirement, she continues to influence the legal field and advocate for equal access to justice.

Full biographies of this year’s honorees’ will be read on stage at the event.

Sponsorship Opportunities:

The Gaines House is offering various sponsorship packages to support this event and its mission. Sponsorship levels include:

Sponsorship Levels

The Gaines House 16th Sandra Wilson Cherry Award Dinner

Gold Presenting Sponsorship - $10,000

- Prime reserved seating includes table of 10 guests

- Company name listed as Presenting Sponsor in gala program in largest font and/or logo

- On stage recognition during the gala speaking program

- Framed certificate presented on stage

- Recognition as Presenting Sponsor on welcome sign in largest font and/or logo

- Logo recognition in gala slideshow and on The Gaines House website for one full year

- Company name on reserved table tent card

- Acknowledgement on The Gaines House Facebook page

- Acknowledgement in press releases

Silver Sponsorship - $5,000

- Prime reserved seating includes table of 10 guests

- Company name listed as Sponsor in gala program

- Recognition as Sponsor on welcome sign

- Logo recognition in gala slideshow and on The Gaines House website for one full year

- Company name on reserved table tent card

- Acknowledgement on The Gaines House Facebook page

- Acknowledgement in press releases

Bronze Sponsorship - $2,500

- Prime reserved seating includes table of 10 guests

- Company name listed as Sponsor in gala program

- Recognition as Sponsor on welcome sign

- Company name on reserved table tent card

- Acknowledgement on The Gaines House Facebook page

- Acknowledgement in press releases

Patron Table Sponsorship - $1,000

- Prime reserved seating includes table of 10 guests

- Company name on reserved table tent card

In-kind Sponsorship - Contribution of goods or services

- Special thank you on The Gaines House Facebook page

Silent Auction

In addition to the awards dinner, a silent auction will be held during the event. The auction will feature a variety of items donated by local businesses and supporters of The Gaines House. Proceeds from the auction will directly benefit the programs and services provided by The Gaines House.

For more information about sponsorship or the silent auction, including how to donate items, please contact:

Join us in celebrating the incredible achievements of these honorees and support The Gaines House in its mission to empower women towards independence.

For more information, please contact:

The Gaines House

info@thegaineshouse.org

501-376-7922

About The Gaines House:

The Gaines House serves homeless women with disabilities as a facility to transition to independent living. Gaines House provides a warm homelike atmosphere. Each resident is required to either be in training for employment or attending an outpatient treatment program. Since its founding Gaines House has met the needs of over 3,500 women from all across Arkansas who were diagnosed with disabilities. It is unique in Arkansas in offering a supervised, residential environment preparing homeless disabled women for independence. An incredible 90% of program participants have reached rehabilitation and returned to the community as a contributing member of society. Being located in a large older home is part of the therapeutic benefit of living at the Gaines House. The facility can house 22 women at a time and often has a waiting list. Residents are not limited on the length of time they may stay, and some have been at Gaines House for several years.

Gaines House is located in an historic Victorian era home in the Quapaw Quarter in Little Rock. Gaines House was founded in 1967 by a coalition of the Junior League of Little Rock, Altrusa International of Little Rock, Inc,, and the Pulaski County Mental Health Association (no longer in existence). It is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Follow The Gaines House on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheGainesHouse. Find out more at www.thegaineshouse.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

