Cheaters and Tiger King Producer, JT Barnett, Signs TV and Radio Personality, Jerry "J-Man" Joyner, to Management Deal

J-Man & JT Barnett

JT Barnett, Producer of Cheaters and Original Producer of Tiger King, Signs TV and Radio Personality Jerry "J-Man" Joyner to Exclusive Management Contract

Jerry has built something unique with Weed And Whiskey TV ... I’m excited to help him take his brand to the next level.” — JT Barnett

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- JT Barnett , the powerhouse producer known for his work on the hit television series Cheaters and the original Tiger King series, as well as for managing Joe Exotic, has signed a management contract with Jerry "J-Man" Joyner , the influential host of Weed And Whiskey News and founder of Weed And Whiskey TV.Under this new partnership, Barnett will oversee Joyner’s growing portfolio of entertainment opportunities, guiding him as he expands his presence in television, digital media, and other entertainment ventures. With his signature show, Weed And Whiskey News, Joyner has become a leading voice in the cannabis and whiskey industries, delivering engaging content on his network Weed And Whiskey TV, which brings together enthusiasts from across the globe.JT Barnett, with decades of experience in reality television and managing high-profile figures, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership. "Jerry has built something unique with Weed And Whiskey TV. He has the charisma and vision to make waves not just in the cannabis and whiskey sectors, but in mainstream entertainment as well. I’m excited to help him take his brand to the next level."Jerry "J-Man" Joyner, a pioneer in the cannabis media landscape, shared his excitement about the collaboration. "Signing with JT Barnett is a game-changer for me and Weed And Whiskey TV. His track record speaks for itself, and I know this partnership will open doors to amazing new opportunities. Together, we’re going to create something truly special."Joyner’s Weed And Whiskey TV has already garnered a loyal following, and with Barnett’s industry expertise, the brand is positioned to grow exponentially, branching into new formats and platforms while expanding Joyner’s entertainment career.This management deal marks a new chapter for both Barnett and Joyner as they prepare to collaborate on a series of innovative and exciting projects, blending their talents to create dynamic content that will captivate audiences worldwide.About JT Barnett: JT Barnett is an Producer best known for his work on Cheaters and as the original producer of the global phenomenon Tiger King. With decades of experience in television production and talent management, Barnett has managed a range of high-profile personalities, including Joe Exotic.About Jerry "J-Man" Joyner: Jerry "J-Man" Joyner is the host of Weed And Whiskey News and founder of Weed And Whiskey TV. A leader in the cannabis and whiskey spaces, Joyner is known for his engaging personality and ability to connect with fans and audiences across a variety of platforms.

