Al-Shamaisi: Falcons and Hunting Exhibition Is Economic Hub Participation Exceeds 400 Exhibitors from 45 Countries

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Shamaisi, CEO of the Saudi Falcons Club, said the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2024 has emerged as a leading international business platform. With over 400 exhibitors from 45 countries participating in this year's edition, the event is strengthening its global presence, attracting investors and visitors from around the world.The exhibition, highlighted by Al Shamaisi, has significantly expanded, now covering 160,000 square meters—three times its size in previous years—due to high demand from both companies and visitors. He emphasized that the exhibition has become a renowned economic destination, offering unique business opportunities for both local and international companies, further enhancing Saudi Arabia’s position as a key hub for business and investment.Al Shamaisi noted that the exhibition not only supports trade but also fosters networking and partnership opportunities, calling it more than just a commercial event. He said, “It’s a platform for building new relationships and supporting innovative projects that boost the falconry and hunting sectors while preserving Saudi Arabia's rich heritage.”The CEO also underscored the exhibition’s role in promoting both local and international tourism, attracting visitors and enthusiasts from around the globe. He encouraged stakeholders and investors to participate, stressing the economic benefits, including showcasing the latest products and technologies in the falconry and hunting industry.Al Shamaisi concluded by pointing to the exhibition’s financial success in previous years, with sales exceeding millions of Saudi riyals. He expressed optimism about setting new records this year, with an increase in the number of exhibitors and the expanded exhibition space.The International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2024 officially kicked off on Thursday, October 3, and will run for 10 days at its venue in Riyadh. Over 400 exhibitors from 45 countries are taking part in the event, offering a range of diverse activities and workshops focused on falconry and falcon care. The exhibition also features special and rare collections for hunting enthusiasts. Attendees can also experience both live and virtual shooting ranges.Spanning an impressive 160,000 square meters, the event offers a wide array of attractions, including a wild cooking zone, the Shalayel Digital Museum (which introduces visitors to the world of falcons), photography exhibits, live art displays, and areas dedicated to crafts, sculptures, and local cuisine. Visitors can also enjoy off-road vehicle experiences, equestrian shows, and drone demonstrations. The exhibition is open daily from 4 PM to 11 PM, with free entry to all areas.

