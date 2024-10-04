SECNAV Del Toro As-Written Remarks at the Professor Hattendorf Portrait Unveiling

Good afternoon, everyone!

Rear Admiral Garvin, thank you for that kind introduction, and thank you for your leadership and stewardship of the Naval War College over the past 14 months.

We look forward to your change of command tomorrow with Rear Admiral Walker as you prepare to transition to Washington, D.C. to serve as the next president of the National Defense University.

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, it is an absolute pleasure to be with you this afternoon to honor Dr. John B. Hattendorf—a legend here at the War College and a titan in the study of maritime history.

And I would like to extend an especially warm welcome to Dr. Hattendorf’s daughters—Kristina, Ingrid, and Anna, his grandchildren, and close friends who are here with us today.

For sixty years, Professor Hattendorf has served our Navy and our Nation. As a Surface Warfare Officer during the Vietnam War, he sailed throughout the Indo-Pacific, experiencing both the joys and hardships of life at-sea.

During his shore duty tours on the Navy Staff in the Naval History Division and as the speechwriter and research assistant to the President of the Naval War College, he gained a deep appreciation for those who served before him, examining the challenges they faced and decisions they made.

After earning his doctorate in history from the University of Oxford, Professor Hattendorf returned to NWC to serve as a civilian faculty member, teaching courses ranging from strategy and policy to maritime history to generations of naval leaders from around the globe.

And throughout his tenure at the Naval War College, he served as a visiting academic at institutions across the world, including Singapore, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

With dozens of publications to his name, one need not look far to find Professor Hattendorf’s works, or witness the influence he has had on the debates surrounding the global maritime challenges we face today.

He studied British and American naval strategies, brilliantly and eloquently capturing their respective evolutions over hundreds of years.

He brought to life the stories of our world’s greatest naval thinkers and leaders, including Sir Julian Corbett, Admiral Lord Nelson, Rear Admiral Stephen B. Luce, and Alfred Thayer Mahan.

Rumors are that he knew some of these other legends personally!

More recently, he’s chronicled the history of Newport, Rhode Island and the growth of the Naval War College—reinforcing that Newport is indeed a “Navy Town.”

And while this portrait is an important recognition of his contributions to and impact on the Newport and Naval War College communities, his true legacy is the generations of NWC graduates around the world who studied under him, including myself.

As a former student of Professor Hattendorf during my time at the Naval War College almost three decades ago, I can say that he had a profound impact on both my career and my life.

In 1996, he taught Lieutenant Commander Del Toro to appreciate our country’s history as a maritime nation, to think strategically as a leader, and to learn from the decisions of those who went before me.

As the then-director of the Advanced Research Department and Ernest J. King Professor of Maritime History, he served as one of my three thesis advisors, along with Dr. Robert Wood and Dr. Steven Fought.

As I wrote my thesis, titled “Congressional Budget Committees and Their Impact on the Department of Defense”—which I will highlight has been described by my staff as a “page-turner”—Professor Hattendorf was instrumental in guiding my examination of the evolution of our Nation’s federal budget process, showing me how to use history as the foundation for well-crafted arguments and thoughtful recommendations.

And when I delivered my speech last fall at Harvard University calling for a new approach to our National Maritime Statecraft, the lessons I learned from Professor Hattendorf were not far from my mind.

During my speech, I stated that, “It is my steadfast belief that we will only be successful in developing a new, national approach to maritime statecraft with the support of military and civilian leaders who are well-versed in our nation’s maritime history, for the challenges we face today are eerily similar to the ones we have faced in the past.”

For 50 years, Professor Hattendorf has worked to educate civilian and military leaders across the globe on matters relating to maritime history, shaping our approaches to tackling the challenges of today, and demonstrating—through his works—that victory is indeed achieved by seapower.

Professor Hattendorf, sir, your passion for history and love for education has transformed so many lives.

Our Navy, our Nation, and indeed our world are better off because of your service to others, and we are proud to be a part of your enduring legacy.

May this portrait forever serve as a reminder to future generations of Naval War College students of your dedication to this college, your relentless pursuit of knowledge, and the thousands of lives you have influenced.

May God bless the Hattendorf family, and may God continue to grant our Nation with fair winds and following seas.

Thank you.