California Supreme Court invites Fresno students to watch judicial process

The court’s outreach programs allow students to participate in and learn from the judicial process, according to a press release from the court. Students also will be allowed to ask questions of the justices before oral arguments begin. This will be the court’s second outreach session under Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero.

