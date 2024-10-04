Submit Release
Law Allowing Victim’s Use of Support Dog Is Constitutional

Div. Five of this district’s Court of Appeal has held that a childhood sexual abuse victim’s use of a therapy dog while testifying, as permitted by statute, does not violate the constitutional rights of the defendant by improperly boosting credibility by helping to reduce the witness’s anxiety.

