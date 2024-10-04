MDC: Register for Hunter Education Skills courses this fall in southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites those wishing to get their hunter education certification to attend one of several courses offered throughout the fall in southeast Missouri.

Hunter education skills sessions are as follows:

Participants will need to have completed the knowledge portion of the certification process prior to attending. The online version can be completed for a fee, or participants may complete the student manual chapter review questions.

Those who choose to complete the student manual chapter review questions must bring the booklet to the class for the instructor to review at no cost. Student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt, or at any MDC office.

Courses are designed for participants that are 11 and older. To learn more about hunter education requirements in Missouri, or to learn if you are exempt, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/hunter-education.