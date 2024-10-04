​​​​​​​Big E Vermont Building Vendors and Visitors Experience Exceptional Year!

Vermont businesses bring in $1.7 million while Vermont Day sets single day attendance record at 17-day event

October 4, 2024 | Montpelier, VT – Vermont businesses had a fantastic year at the region’s biggest fair: The Big E. When the 2024 Big E ended on Sunday, September 29th, preliminary sales totaled over $2 million dollars. The 17-day event invited visitors from New England and beyond to come experience a taste of our region’s businesses, food, agriculture, and products. The Vermont Building once again hosted many great businesses from the Green Mountain State, providing a wonderful, historic venue for a great year. Below are some of the Vermont highlights of the fair:

Over $2 million dollars generated for Vermont businesses during the Big E.

All-time Big-E single day attendance record (178,608) hit on Vermont Day (September 21).

The #1 new food to try at the Big E this year - Nomadic Kitchen Confections’ S’mores Macaron recommended by MassLive .

Logan George, Maintenance and Services staff for the Vermont Building, received the Big E “Host of the Day” award on Wednesday, September 28. This award recognizes one employee, volunteer, and other member of The Big E family each day during the fair who goes “above and beyond” to make the fair a positive experience for everyone involved.

This year brought a return to pre-pandemic activity across the fairgrounds and in the Vermont Building. Total attendance at the Big E this year reached 1,633,935 visitors, second only to 2022. Twenty-eight Vermont vendors welcomed those who visited the Vermont Building. Harvest New England Day on September 27th increased that number to thirty-four.

Governor Phill Scott thanked all those who make the Vermont building so special; “I want to extend my appreciation to all the Vermont companies that promote the Green Mountain State at the Big E. Your commitment to this 17-day fair is impressive and important as we grow our economy. When I visited on Vermont Day, it was clear those visiting the building were enjoying all that Vermont was serving up. Congratulations on another successful fair on the Avenue of States!”

The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets takes pride in managing the Vermont building with support from the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Building and General Services, the Vermont State Police and the Vermont Department of Labor.

“Our Vermont businesses once again demonstrated to visitors why our state is a special place” Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said. “From world class products to world class food and beverages, our Green Mountain companies stand tall at the Big E.”

Vendors at the Vermont Building this year spoke enthusiastically about their experience this year:

Denise Monte, Village Peddler : “An amazing successful 17 days not only selling our homemade caramel apples and fudge but also being able to be part of showcasing the best of Vermont.”

Jeffrey Chevalier, Better Wheel Workshops : "The Vermont building embodied the Vermont motto of Freedom and Unity to a T this year. We all had our own unique endeavors to undertake, but I felt we all had each other’s backs and as someone who mostly worked the show alone, it made all the difference in the world. It was an honor and a privilege to get the opportunity to share my craft with so many, and to work alongside such fantastic people. I am already looking forward to next year."

Eleanor Leger. Eden Icer Ciders : “We love exhibiting at the Vermont Building. We get to meet so many great people from around New England and introduce them to great ciders and especially ice ciders. This year our cider sales were the equivalent of selling over 11 thousand pounds of Vermont apples!”

The complete list of vendors in the Vermont Building this year include: Better Wheel Workshops, Eden Specialty Ciders, Halladay's Harvest Barn, J&P Bonita Enterprises (aka Vermont Cheese), Ben & Jerry's, Mother Myrick's Confectionery, Vermont Clothing Company, Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association, The Village Peddler, FinAllie Ferments, Green Mountain Concessions, Bergamot + Amor, Hilaryannlove Studio, Sugar Bob's Finest Kind, Treeline Terrains, Nomadic Kitchen (aka Vermont Marshmallow Company), Bear's Den Carving, Danforth Pewter, Ardent Flame Candles, The Vermont Sensory Store, The Broccoli Bar, So-Full Sisters food truck, Champlain Valley Apiaries, Featherflies/Humble Bee Botanicals, Jamaican Jewelz, Jennifer Kahn Jewelry, and the Long Trail Brewing Company.

The additional Harvest Day vendors included: American Game Table, Peaceful Harvest Mushrooms, Pembroke Bakery, Clean Maple, Morgan Hill Farm, Natasha Bogar Studio, Hillside Botanicals, and Ben and Jerrys.

For more information about the Big E visit: https://www.thebige.com/

Businesses interested in vending in the Vermont Building at the 2025 Big E should contact:

Selina Rooney at 802-522-7811 or by email at Selina.Rooney@Vermont.gov.

*Image “Logan.PNG”: Logan George with Vermont Governor Phil Scott

###

Scott Waterman

Policy and Communications Director | Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets

802-622-4662 | scott.waterman@vermont.gov