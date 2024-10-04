DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 4, 2024

DLIR ADDS ONLINE UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE TOOLS FOR EMPLOYERS

Tools Streamline Response Time

HONOLULU — Starting October 7, 2024, the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR), in partnership with the National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA) and the U.S. Department of Labor (U.S.DOL), will implement additional tools in the State Information Data Exchange System (SIDES). SIDES is a web-based system that enables employers to receive and respond to unemployment insurance (UI) claims quickly, accurately and securely.

“SIDES is an innovative online platform that streamlines and enhances the exchange of information between the DLIR and employers,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay. “We’re improving efficiency and reliability for employers on our existing portal while developing a new platform to replace the legacy application on the mainframe.”

Registered employers may access SIDES through a single sign-on feature via the web portal. This single sign-on feature is a safe and secure solution that will reduce errors, help to prevent fraud and improve accuracy.

“The DLIR is proud to partner with employers to offer this innovative solution that empowers businesses to navigate the unemployment insurance process with ease,” said UI Administrator Anne Perreira-Eustaquio. “SIDES enables employers to focus on their core operations with confidence knowing that their UI claims management is streamlined and efficient.”

SIDES is available in two formats to better serve employers:

● SIDES E-Response – for employers with a limited number of unemployment insurance claims. This no-software-required system allows employers to receive and respond to requests for information electronically.

● SIDES System Integration – for Third-Party Administrators (TPA), Professional Employer Organization (PEO), or multi-state employers. Involves the use of web services to connect to model software for employers to respond to requests. This is an advanced tool for TPAs or PEOs who deal with large volumes of UI claims or employers who do business in multiple states.

For more information, go to huiclaims.hawaii.gov, email or contact our dedicated SIDES support team at [email protected] or 808-586-9075.

What is SIDES?

The State Information Data Exchange System is an electronic tool to help employers respond to state unemployment insurance (UI) requests, quickly, easily and accurately. Once a claim is filed, an email will be sent to the most recent employer for separation information through the Separation Information (SI) exchange and if additional information or verification of earnings is needed, employers will be notified of this additional request through the Earnings Verification (EV) exchange. SI and EV will replace the current paper-based method of requesting of information. This automated process will significantly increase timeliness and accuracy in information received by UI, helping employers maintain a lower tax rate and lessen the need to appeal benefit charges.

