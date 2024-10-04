Governor Newsom awards $131 million to clear homeless encampments with stricter accountability measures

$1 billion in funding to clear encampments

Governor Newsom has made unprecedented investments to address the housing and homelessness crises, with $40 billion invested to help communities create more housing and $27 billion provided to communities for homelessness. Today’s new grants are part of the state’s $1 billion Encampment Resolution Funds (ERF), which help communities address dangerous encampments and support people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. So far, the program has invested $737 million for 109 projects throughout the state, helping 20,888 people transition out of homelessness. The $130.7 million in funding awarded today will go to 18 cities and counties and is projected to help an additional 3,364 people currently living in encampments and permanently house 1,565 people. “These grants will ensure local communities take a person-centered, trauma-informed approach as they help their most vulnerable residents transition to safe and stable housing,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Tomiquia Moss. “The Encampment Resolution Fund grants are infusing critical resources in communities up and down California so that unhoused Californians can access the essential housing and supportive services they need to achieve long-term stability.”

Greater accountability

As a condition of receiving the funding, the awardees must agree to increased accountability and compliance measures. These new accountability measures build on the current requirements that all grantees adhere to state and federal laws, rules, and regulations related to construction, health and safety, labor, fair employment practices, environmental protection, equal opportunity, fair housing, and all other matters applicable and/or related to the ERF program.

The Governor’s new measures expressly require local governments to maintain a compliant housing element, as well as adhere to all planning, permitting, entitlement, fair housing, and homelessness laws.

Non-compliance with these measures may result in the state revoking and clawing back awarded funds in addition to potential enforcement actions by the state’s Housing Accountability Unit. This ensures that grant recipients remain accountable and protects state funding.

Care, compassion, collaboration

Today’s announcement follows the Governor’s executive order urging local governments to adopt policies and plans consistent with the California Department of Transportation’s (CalTrans) existing encampment policy.

Prioritizing encampments that pose a threat to the life, health, and safety of the community, Caltrans provides advance notice of clearance and works with local service providers to support those experiencing homelessness at the encampment, and stores personal property collected at the site for at least 60 days.

Since July 2021, California has cleared more than 12,000 encampments and has removed 267,611 cubic yards of debris from encampments along the state right of way in preparation for Clean California projects.

Delegated Maintenance Agreements

The Governor also announced today a new collaborative program that will help streamline the cleanup of encampments by establishing agreements between the state and targeted local communities. The agreements will remove jurisdictional boundaries and allow locals to address encampments on state property and receive reimbursement for their efforts.

To help provide additional guidance and direction for local governments, the California Interagency Council on Homelessness has posted webinars and resources to help communities address encampments.

List of Encampment Resolution Fund Recipients

City of Antioch – $6,812,686

City of Berkeley – $5,395,637

City of Carlsbad – $2,994,225

City of Los Angeles – $11,351,281

City of Palm Springs – $5,106,731

City of Petaluma – $8,098,978

City of Redlands — $5,341,800

City of Richmond —- $9,336,746

City of Sacramento — 18,199,661

City of San Jose —- $4,821,083

City of Victorville — $6,365,070

City of Visalia —- $3,000,000

County of Contra Costa —- $5,708,516

County of Riverside — $12,612,779

County of San Bernardino — $11,000,000

City and County of San Francisco – $7,975,486

Humboldt County — Continuum of Care – $3,784,294

Pasadena – Continuum of Care – $2,772,801



