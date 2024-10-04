Submit Release
News Search

There were 600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,079 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom awards $131 million to clear homeless encampments with stricter accountability measures

$130.7M Encampment Resolution Funds

$1 billion in funding to clear encampments

Governor Newsom has made unprecedented investments to address the housing and homelessness crises, with $40 billion invested to help communities create more housing and $27 billion provided to communities for homelessness. Today’s new grants are part of the state’s $1 billion Encampment Resolution Funds (ERF),  which help communities address dangerous encampments and support people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. So far, the program has invested $737 million for 109 projects throughout the state, helping 20,888 people transition out of homelessness. The $130.7 million in funding awarded today will go to 18 cities and counties and is projected to help an additional 3,364 people currently living in encampments and permanently house 1,565 people. “These grants will ensure local communities take a person-centered, trauma-informed approach as they help their most vulnerable residents transition to safe and stable housing,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Tomiquia Moss. “The Encampment Resolution Fund grants are infusing critical resources in communities up and down California so that unhoused Californians can access the essential housing and supportive services they need to achieve long-term stability.”

Greater accountability 

As a condition of receiving the funding, the awardees must agree to increased accountability and compliance measures. These new accountability measures build on the current requirements that all grantees adhere to state and federal laws, rules, and regulations related to construction, health and safety, labor, fair employment practices, environmental protection, equal opportunity, fair housing, and all other matters applicable and/or related to the ERF program. 

The Governor’s new measures expressly require local governments to maintain a compliant housing element, as well as adhere to all planning, permitting, entitlement, fair housing, and homelessness laws.

Non-compliance with these measures may result in the state revoking and clawing back awarded funds in addition to potential enforcement actions by the state’s Housing Accountability Unit. This ensures that grant recipients remain accountable and protects state funding.

New Accountability Measures. Cities and counties must (1) follow state housing and homelessness law. (2) maintain a compliant housing element..or the state may claw back funds

Care, compassion, collaboration 

Today’s announcement follows the Governor’s executive order urging local governments to adopt policies and plans consistent with the California Department of Transportation’s (CalTrans) existing encampment policy. 

Prioritizing encampments that pose a threat to the life, health, and safety of the community, Caltrans provides advance notice of clearance and works with local service providers to support those experiencing homelessness at the encampment, and stores personal property collected at the site for at least 60 days.

Since July 2021, California has cleared more than 12,000 encampments and has removed 267,611 cubic yards of debris from encampments along the state right of way in preparation for Clean California projects.

Since July 1, 2021 12,258 encampments removed 267,611 cubic yards of debris moved

Delegated Maintenance Agreements

The Governor also announced today a new collaborative program that will help streamline the cleanup of encampments by establishing agreements between the state and targeted local communities. The agreements will remove jurisdictional boundaries and allow locals to address encampments on state property and receive reimbursement for their efforts. 

To help provide additional guidance and direction for local governments, the California Interagency Council on Homelessness has posted webinars and resources to help communities address encampments  

Delegated maintenance agreements (Image of three superheroes pointing at each other) No more excuses. Removing jurisdictional boundaries Reimbursing local governments for cleaning

List of Encampment Resolution Fund Recipients

  • City of Antioch – $6,812,686
  • City of Berkeley – $5,395,637
  • City of Carlsbad – $2,994,225
  • City of Los Angeles – $11,351,281
  • City of Palm Springs – $5,106,731
  • City of Petaluma – $8,098,978
  • City of Redlands — $5,341,800
  • City of Richmond —- $9,336,746
  • City of Sacramento — 18,199,661
  • City of San Jose —- $4,821,083
  • City of Victorville — $6,365,070
  • City of Visalia —- $3,000,000
  • County of Contra Costa —- $5,708,516
  • County of Riverside — $12,612,779
  • County of San Bernardino — $11,000,000
  • City and County of San Francisco – $7,975,486
  • Humboldt County — Continuum of Care – $3,784,294
  • Pasadena –  Continuum of Care – $2,772,801
     

More information about the awards here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Newsom awards $131 million to clear homeless encampments with stricter accountability measures

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more