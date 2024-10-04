Cracks, Bulges, and Patchwork Gone: ZD Stucco Repair Revives Barnegat's Fading Condos

Fully restored Little Beach condos in Barnegat, NJ Sophisticated texture restored and matched by ZD Stucco Repair Final look of a building that is part of the condo complex

ZD Stucco Repair revitalized Little Beach Condos in Barnegat, fixing cracks, bulges, and improper patches with expert stucco restoration and a new finish.

The property's proximity to the coast also exposes it to harsh weather conditions, making regular maintenance and high-quality restoration essential.” — Zoltan Dicso, Founder of ZD Stucco Repair

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZD Stucco Repair is proud to announce the successful completion of a comprehensive stucco restoration and maintenance project at the Little Beach condos, a 40-unit residential complex in Barnegat, New Jersey.After 11 years since the last major update, the condo association sought ZD Stucco Repair for a long-lasting and high-quality solution to address structural and aesthetic issues across several units.During the initial inspection, bulging areas and improper patchwork were identified across several buildings, particularly affecting the exterior surfaces of 20 units. Our team worked closely with the property manager to devise a detailed plan that met both their immediate and long-term needs.The scope of work done for this project included:- Stucco removal and repair: Removing bulging, cracked and previously patched stucco across multiple walls and chimney housing.- Cement board installation: Installing cement board with expansion joints at critical intersections, ensuring durability and flexibility.- Base coat application: Applying a base coat with embedded fiberglass mesh to reinforce the restored stucco areas.- Texture matching: Seamlessly matching the texture of the new stucco with the existing surfaces for a uniform appearance.- Sealing all seams: Sealing windows, doors, light fixtures and electrical outlets with high-performance exterior sealant to prevent future water infiltration.- Elastomeric stucco paint: Applying two coats of high-quality elastomeric stucco paint to protect the surfaces and enhance longevity.“Situated along the picturesque Barnegat shoreline, Little Beach condos offers residents stunning views of the water. However, the property's proximity to the coast also exposes it to harsh weather conditions, making regular maintenance and high-quality restoration essential," said Zoltan Dicso, Founder of ZD Stucco Repair.ZD Stucco Repair's work not only enhanced the aesthetic appeal of the complex but also provided critical protection against the elements, ensuring that residents can continue to enjoy their beautiful seaside homes for years to come.About ZD Stucco Repair:ZD Stucco Repair specializes in high-quality stucco repair and restoration services. With years of experience and a passion for excellence, they are dedicated to enhancing the beauty and durability of your home.For more information about ZD Stucco Repair or to request a quote for your property, please visit zdstuccorepair.com or call (862) 232-5307.

