AXZON Announces a Partnership with PHYCHIPS to Bring 'Trusted Intelligence' to Every End Point

PHYCHIPS

AXZON Has Partnered with PHYCHIPS to Bring an Unprecedented Amount of Data Protection and Data Integrity to All the Data Stored on Every Axzon Opus Logger

Now, together with PHYCHIPS’ cutting-edge technology and support, we bring an unprecedented amount of data protection to every Intelligent End Point” — Shahriar Rokhsaz

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axzon, the leader in passive sensor solutions, and the pioneer of the Peel & Stick, highly versatile Opus logger, has partnered with PHYCHIPS, the leading RAIN RFID Reader IC and Module provider, to bring an unprecedented amount of data protection and data integrity, to the data stored on every Opus logger, bringing “trusted Intelligence” to every End Point. Attached to every product, Opus loggers store critical environmental conditions the product gets exposed to throughout its supply chain journey. With supply chain rules, which define the desired conditions for the supply chain to adhere to and store on each Opus logger, having the record of the environmental conditions to which each logger is exposed to; is the difference between an acceptable product or one that needs to be scrapped. To that end, the stored data in each Opus logger gives customers detailed knowledge of the environmental conditions that each product has been exposed to throughout, identifying with unprecedented precision, where the failure in the supply chain occurs, holding all the stakeholders accountable.PHYCHIPS’ WINE Module and Opus Logger, which offer data encryption and data integrity features, now work in concert to protect the logger data integrity throughout the entire supply chain. The result is a fully encrypted, secured, and trusted data communication between the reader and the Opus loggers throughout the entire logger’s journey, which cannot be accessed, read, or altered by any untrusted parties.“WINE is the first reader module that takes full advantage of the encryption and the data integrity embedded engines in our Opus IC, offering fully secured communication and protection of the valuable data gathered by the Opus logger. Now with PHYCHIPS’ cutting-edge technology and support, together, we bring an unprecedented amount of data protection to every Intelligent End Point.,” said Shahriar Rokhsaz, CEO of Axzon."Our collaboration with Axzon represents a significant leap in supply chain visibility and security. By integrating our WINE reader module with their Opus logger, we are ensuring that critical data is protected at every step of the process. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering innovative RFID solutions that empower businesses.", said Jinho Ko, CEO of PHYCHIPS.About Axzon:Axzon is a leading provider of IoT solutions, specializing in innovative sensors and wireless communication technologies. With a focus on reliability, scalability, and performance, Axzon's solutions empower businesses to optimize operations, enhance efficiency, and drive growth in an increasingly connected world.Axzon, Axzon, Inc., and the Axzon logo, as well as the product and service names mentioned herein, are the registered trademarks of Axzon, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Although websites may be referenced in this news release, information on those websites is not to be incorporated herein.Axzon media inquiries, please contact: info@axzon.comAxzon sales inquiries, please contact: sales@axzon.comAbout PHYCHIPS:PHYCHIPS specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance RAIN RFID reader ICs and modules. With a strong focus on innovation and reliability, PHYCHIPS offers advanced system-on-a-chip solutions that provide excellent sensitivity, flexibility, and data security for a wide range of applications.PHYCHIPS media inquiries, please contact: sales@phychips.com

