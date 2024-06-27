Axzon announces the launch of Axzon Studio
Providing resources for deploying Sensors and Temperature LoggersAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axzon, the leader in passive sensor solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Axzon Studio, a revolutionary domain knowledge platform built on 15 years of extensive sensor deployment experience and partnerships with solution providers. This innovative platform is designed to empower users with the tools and insights necessary to select and deploy the most suitable sensors to best serve their applications.
About Axzon Studio:
• Axzon Studio offers a user-friendly interface that provides access to a comprehensive suite of resources, including a searchable database known as the "Knowledge Base" as well as a rich featured software repository. These features grant users the entry to a vast repository of information, gathered from the extensive experience and learnings within the Axzon ecosystem. This wealth of knowledge is invaluable for making informed decisions regarding sensor selection and deployment. By collaborating with reader and solution partners, Axzon Studio evolved into the destination where users have access to the most up-to-date resources and support for their sensor selection and deployments.
Key Features and Benefits:
• Knowledge Base: A searchable database that provides extensive information and insights from Axzon's 15 years of sensor deployment experience, aiding in the selection of the right sensors for specific applications.
• General purpose repository data base: A variety of repositories in Axzon’s GitHub, which includes those provided by Axzon and its solution partners. These repositories offer source codes which support both Magnus and Opus product lines, facilitating and expediting deployment of these sensors.
• Dedicated Opus repository data base: As part of its latest product launch, Axzon has developed a dedicated Opus repository, featuring the newly created Opus Studio software. This powerful, Windows-based tool enables developers and end-users to configure all aspects of the Opus loggers before integrating them into their solutions. Opus Studio key features a User-Friendly Interface, designed to walk the user through all options available by Opus logger, providing access to all the source code and tools needed to configure and deploy Opus loggers effectively.
" The idea behind Axzon Studio platform is to create an ever-evolving database for ease of deployment of our sensors into any platform, and to leverage prior integration knowledge and tools, simplifying deployment of any solution. " Said Shahriar Rokhsaz, CEO at Axzon. “Ease of deployment is part of our commitment to the developer community, as part of our greater commitment to connect the “unconnected” in the world”.
For more information, visit www.axzon.com or contact info@axzon.com.
About Axzon:
Axzon is a leading provider of IoT solutions, specializing in innovative sensors and wireless communication technologies. With a focus on reliability, scalability, and performance, Axzon's solutions empower businesses to optimize operations, enhance efficiency, and drive growth in an increasingly connected world.
Axzon, Axzon, Inc., and the Axzon logo, as well as the product and service names mentioned herein, are the registered trademarks of Axzon, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Although websites may be referenced in this news release, information on those websites is not to be incorporated herein.
For media inquiries, please contact:
info@axzon.com
Phone: +1-512-806-9608
###
FARRAH FARHANG
Axzon
+1 512-806-9608
email us here