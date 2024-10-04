Drive with caution this harvest season

CANADA, October 4 - All motorists play vital roles in ensuring safety on PEI’s roads, especially during the busy harvest season.

Here are some basic tips for maintaining safe driving practices:

For motorists:

Be aware: Fall is a busy time on PEI roads during harvest season. Expect farm equipment on Island roadways from early morning to late at night.

For the farming community:

Increase visibility of vehicles and equipment: Check lights to ensure they’re working properly. Use reflective tape. Mark the edges of the vehicle so motorists can gauge safe passing distances. Use pilot vehicles with proper lighting.

Use slow-moving vehicle signs : Display these signs prominently to alert drivers that you’re moving at a slower pace.

: Display these signs prominently to alert drivers that you’re moving at a slower pace. Secure loads: Cover loose products like grain and strap down hay bales and tote boxes to prevent them from falling off.

Cover loose products like grain and strap down hay bales and tote boxes to prevent them from falling off. Review Prince Edward Island Federation of Agriculture’s best practices guide: Best Practices for operating farm equipment

If you see something that could cause immediate harm, contacting 9-1-1 is crucial. For less urgent situations, please contact to the local police non-emergency number. Always prioritize safety and report incidents asap.

Islanders can expect to hear more about road safety as the harvest season continues.



