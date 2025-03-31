Statement from the Minister of Health and Wellness on medical learners in PEI

CANADA, March 31 - Today, Honourable Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness, issued the following statement on medical learners in PEI.

“Today marks a historic milestone for healthcare in Prince Edward Island, as 20 Island students will be receiving their acceptance letters to Memorial University’s Faculty of Medicine’s new regional campus at UPEI. This moment is a testament to the dedication and collaboration of many partners who have worked tirelessly to expand medical training opportunities right here at home.

Establishing this regional campus is a game-changer for medical education in PEI. These students will gain valuable classroom learning, hands-on training, and clinical experience while staying connected to their home province. With the support of a state-of-the-art facility at UPEI, including a patient medical home, a Clinical Learning and Simulation Centre and other key resources, these future doctors will be well-prepared to serve Islanders in the years to come.

I want to congratulate the 20 Island students as they receive their acceptance letters and thank the many individuals who have worked tirelessly to establish the program, especially Dr. Preston Smith, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Prince Edward Island.

Beyond this exciting milestone, PEI continues to make great strides in medical training and physician recruitment. Through the 2025 Canadian Resident Matching Service (CaRMS) match, PEI has successfully matched five Canadian Medical Graduate (CMG) residency seats and one International Medical Graduate (IMG) seat. These six seats have been filled, bringing our total to 26 future doctors studying in PEI this fall.

We are also proud to support six Island students through the Dalhousie Medical School under PEI’s dedicated seats. This continued partnership ensures that more future doctors can study medicine with a clear path to return home and serve communities across PEI.

Medical education is critical to strengthening our healthcare workforce and ensuring better access to care for all Islanders. We are building a strong foundation for the future, and I am thrilled to see more island students embark on their medical journey.”