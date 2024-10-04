MDC Cape Nature Center to host ‘Skelebration Celebration’ on Oct. 19

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Celebrate the spookiest time of year with a not-so-spooky event featuring amazing animal skeletons from 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

The event is free to attend, and registration is not required.

Make sure to bring your candy bag for tasty treats along the way – and don’t forget to wear your costume. Take a stroll down the short Trek-n-Treat trail along Ridgetop Trail where you’ll meet creature-characters who will teach you all about Missouri’s animal skeletons.

The Trek-n-Treat trail is stroller but not wheelchair accessible. In case of adverse weather, the event will take place inside.

Program Registration

Advance registration is required for most programs and can be completed online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf.

All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email.

See all details for MDC’s free October events online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4xf. Don’t forget to register your children and homeschool students for Little Acorns and Babes in the Woods story times.

And check out this month’s featured artist Diane Dickerson. She is a retired teacher excited to share her mixed media artwork with the Nature Center. Dickerson has been working on a special project for her Nature Center exhibit utilizing animal bones – be sure to stop by and see it!

If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Stay Connected

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.