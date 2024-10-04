Big Tex delivers big message

Oct. 4, 2024

By Tony Hartzel

DALLAS — Safety has always been TxDOT’s top priority. Now it’s getting a boost from a BIG safety advocate.

This year, TxDOT is featuring multiple safety messages with the voice of Big Tex. TxDOT recently landed the State Fair icon to remind all Texans to buckle up, drive the speed limit and limit distractions.

When it comes to safety, every type of message helps TxDOT focus on its mission to ensure everyone arrives safely at their destination, including the State Fair. The booming voice of Big Tex will certainly help.

Look for the 30-second spots on the TxDOT Dallas and statewide social media channels. And be sure to say hi to TxDOT’s newest safety partner when you’re at the State Fair.