36th Macao International Music Festival kicks off with the opera Tosca

MACAU, October 4 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 36th Macao International Music Festival, kicked off with Tosca – Opera in Three Acts by Giacomo Puccini on 4 October, and the programme promises a star-studded musical feast with timeless melodies.

The opening ceremony was held in the lobby of the Macao Cultural Centre. The ceremony garnered much attention and was officiated by the Chief of Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, Ho Ioc San; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Bai Bing; the Deputy Director of the Department of Public Diplomacy and Information of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR, Liang Qiaozhi; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the Acting Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office of the Macao SAR Government, Hoi Io Meng; the Chairman of the Executive Committee of Teledifusão de Macau, S.A., Lo Song Man; the Attorney of Air Macau Company Limited, Zhang Yun; the Vice President of Corporate Communications and Community Affairs of Sands China, Ltd., Catherine Kong; the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Cheang Kai Meng; the first Artistic Director of the Macao International Music Festival, pianist Adriano Jordão; and the Programme Director of the Macao International Music Festival, Lio Kuokman.

Themed “And the Stars Shine”, this edition of the Festival features 12 spectacular programmes and 16 outreach activities, gathering musical icons and rising stars from around the world, and allowing music aficionados to have unforgettable moments of music. From 4 to 6 October, the romantic classic Tosca – Opera in Three Acts by Giacomo Puccini, takes to the stage in a production by the Mariinsky Theatre from Russia under the baton of renowned conductor Valery Gergiev, with the participation of the Macao Orchestra, the Mariinsky Orchestra, of renowned singers, of the Mariinsky Chorus and of the Macao Youth Choir. Limited tickets are still available for the show on 5 and 6 October, and members of the public are advised to purchase tickets as soon as possible.

On 11 October, violinist Leonidas Kavakos will join hands with the ApollΩn Ensemble to perform a repertoire of Bach’s violin concertos with his exceptional skill. On 12 October, renowned French pianist Hélène Grimaud and the Camerata Salzburg will present a captivating concert featuring Viennese School classics. On 13 October, the internationally acclaimed kamancheh maestro Kayhan Kalhor, virtuoso pipa player Wu Man and tabla maestro Sandeep Das will present DoosTrio, offering a musical feast with different ethnic instruments at Dom Pedro V Theatre, a World Heritage site. Bravo Macao! will also be held on the same day featuring four young musicians from Macao, including pianist Tong Hou Long, celloist Ho Nok Hin Issac, bassoonist Cheng Son Him, and guzheng player Kong Wai Ka Ashley, who will take the stage with musicians from the Macao Orchestra and the Macao Chinese Orchestra to showcase the musical talent of the new generation.

