Future Global Youth Leaders Programme: Empowering Young Minds for a Sustainable Future

The programme culminated in a final project presentation, where participants showcased their innovative solutions to the SDG-related challenges they had researched for their country. These presentations highlighted the creativity, dedication and leadership potential of the young participants, offering hope for the future.

Reflecting on their experiences, many students emphasized how the programme had a positive impact on their future academic and career goals. By equipping them with practical skills, a deep understanding of global issues and a network of peers and mentors, the Future Global Youth Leaders Programme has set them on a path to success.

The knowledge and experiences I gained through this programme have truly been life-changing. I now feel more confident in my ability to contribute to solving global challenges, and I’m excited to take what I’ve learned back to my community.” —Future Global Youth Leaders Programme participant.

UNITAR is proud of the accomplishments of these young leaders and remains committed to supporting young people’s growth and development. As the world faces complex and interconnected challenges, empowering youth to take action is more important than ever.

At your age, you already made it up. This is what the world needs. And you have come to the right place, the United Nations, where you can focus on what can be done.” —Michael Adalla, Programme Leader, Division for Prosperity, UNITAR.

UNITAR Programme Leader Michael Adalla expressed high expectations for the young people and the programme. “The skills and knowledge they have gained here will not only enhance their studies and careers but also position them as catalysts for positive change in their communities and the world”, he said.

UNITAR looks forward to following the journeys of the programme participants and the impact they will make in creating a more inclusive, peaceful and sustainable world.

Click to hear the voices of the participants from the programme.