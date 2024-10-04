Black Pat's R&B/Hip-Hop Single “Press Record” Reaches Over 500,000 Youtube Plays

It’s not that deep. Just create and put the art out there. 'Press Record' is my new sound..."”
— Black Pat

DESOTO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising hip-hop and R&B artist Black Pat has released his captivating new single, "Press Record". The track, a downtempo sensual masterpiece, is the first taste of his upcoming EP, "Billionaire P". With "Press Record", Black Pat showcases his unique blend of hip-hop and R&B, creating a truly captivating listening experience. The song's melodic progression and downtempo beat set the stage for Black Pat's smooth vocals, which radiate a sensual aura.

Speaking about the track, Black Pat said, "It’s not that deep. Just create and put the art out there. 'Press Record' is my new sound..." The accompanying music video is equally seductive, further emphasizing the song's sensual theme.

"Press Record" has already garnered significant attention, with over 600,000 views on YouTube and features on popular platforms like Worldstar Hip Hop and Say Cheese TV. Black Pat's rising star is undoubtedly on the rise, and "Press Record" is a testament to his undeniable talent. The track is out now on all digital streaming platforms.

ABOUT BLACK PAT
Hailing from the small city of Desoto, Texas, Black Pat is a rising hip-hop and R&B artist whose music is quickly gaining attention. Inspired by his late brother Phineas and the influential figures of the hip-hop world, Black Pat has dedicated his career to creating music that brings love, joy, and good times to the world.

Black Pat's journey began at a young age when he discovered his passion for music through his older brother, Phineas. Witnessing his brother's dedication to his craft and his ability to connect with audiences through his lyrics, Black Pat was inspired to follow in his footsteps. With a natural talent for songwriting and a powerful voice, Black Pat began writing his own rap verses in middle school, and soon realized that music was his true calling.

Growing up in Desoto, Black Pat was exposed to a diverse range of musical influences, from classic hip-hop and R&B to contemporary pop and rock. These influences have shaped his unique sound, which blends elements of different genres to create a fresh and original style. Black Pat's music is characterized by its infectious melodies, catchy hooks, and thought-provoking lyrics that explore themes of love, loss, and the human experience.

In addition to his musical talents, Black Pat is also a passionate advocate for positive change. He believes that music has the power to inspire and uplift people, and he is committed to using his platform to spread messages of hope and unity. Through his music, Black Pat aims to create a more compassionate and inclusive world, where everyone feels valued and respected.

As Black Pat continues to rise through the ranks of the music industry, he is poised to become a major force in the world of hip-hop and R&B. With his undeniable talent, infectious personality, and unwavering dedication to his craft, Black Pat is well on his way to achieving his dream of making a lasting impact on the world through his music.

FOLLOW BLACK PAT – Linktree https://linktr.ee/blackpatkid

MUSIC VIDEO - https://youtu.be/Nq88aoE-dWQ

Patrick Turner
Black Pat Music
BlackPatMusic@gmail.com

