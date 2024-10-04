Commerce and German ministry ink agreement to advance trade and economic development

Olaf Lies, Minister of Economic Affairs, Transport, Building, and Digitalization for Lower Saxony, and Washington State Commerce Director Mike Fong sign a memorandum of understanding last night in Seattle. Commerce Assistant Director for Economic Development and Competitiveness Grace Yoo looks on.

Memorandum of understanding builds upon existing cooperative relationship

OLYMPIA, WA — The Washington State Department of Commerce and Germany’s Niedersachsen Ministry for Economic Affairs, Transport, Housing and Digitalization last night signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Seattle. This furthers an existing formal relationship that fosters trade cooperation and economic development between the State of Washington and the German State of Niedersachsen, Lower Saxony, a region located in northwestern Germany.

This MOU advances a longstanding relationship, committing both parties to support increased economic, research, and trade cooperation in the key sectors ranging from advanced manufacturing, aerospace manufacturing, clean technology, maritime and renewable energies, to value-added agriculture. For example, the parties serve as each other’s first point of contact for delegations, trade missions, trade shows and other economic development cooperation activities in in their respective jurisdictions.

“Washington’s economy depends on our state being globally competitive, with approximately one in four jobs connected to international trade,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong. “We share similarities with our friends in Niedersachsen, especially in developing and utilizing advanced technologies. Expanding this partnership provides an opportunity to cooperate and provide mutual benefit, in the key areas of hydrogen fuels, AI, autonomous transport and industry 4.0.”

Fong said the two states will support research, development, training and economic exchange between companies in Washington and Niedersachsen in a range of key industrial sectors.

“Germany and the USA have been reliable and strong partners for decades. Our economies benefit from each other via transatlantic trade,” said Olaf Lies, Minister of Economic Affairs, Transport, Building, and Digitalization for Lower Saxony. “In times when punitive tariffs are being discussed around the world, we must make it clear that Lower Saxony in particular as an industrial location thrives on exports and functioning markets – and that the State of Washington plays a significant role and can be a strong partner.”

Minister Lies added: “Our MOU aims to further strengthen economic, transatlantic relations and be a blueprint for living and shaping this relationship sustainably.“

Germany is Washington’s eighth largest trading partner, with a combined export and import total of $2.6 billion (USD). Over the past decade, Washington has exported over $13 billion (USD) in goods to Germany. German companies have invested more than $600 million (USD) in the state and employ over 21,000 Washingtonians. The department established formal collaborative relations with Niedersachsen June 20, 2017.

Fong and Minister Lies signed the agreement at Bell Harbor International Conference Center in Seattle.

Washington has led a delegation to Hannover Messe in Niedersachsen every year since 2012 except during the pandemic. Commerce will also participate in the 2025 Hannover Messe, the world’s leading industrial technology trade show, set for March 31-April 4, 2025.

“Director Fong and I were delighted to welcome the Niedersachsen delegation to Washington, not only to formalize our continued partnership with the MOU signing, but also to break bread together and forge strong people-to-people ties between our two states. I look forward to attending Hannover Messe next spring and partnering closely with Lower Saxony for years to come,” said Grace Yoo, Commerce Assistant Director, Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness.

Contact: Penny Thomas, Commerce Communications, o: (206) 256-6106 | m: (360) 704-9489