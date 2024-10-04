Pickaway County Man Arrested in Case of Alleged Sexual Abuse of Minor

(CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio) — An investigation conducted by the Circleville Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation led to the arrest this morning of a 41-year-old Pickaway County man who allegedly sexually abused a minor.

Matthew Nicklas was arrested as Circleville police officers and agents from BCI’s Special Victims Unit conducted a search warrant at Nicklas’ residence in Circleville. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search.

Nicklas will initially be charged in Pickaway County Municipal Court, with additional charges anticipated.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the potential crimes is encouraged to contact the Circleville Police Department at 740-420-0488 or BCI’s Special Victims Unit at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).

The Pickaway County Prosecutor’s Office has requested that the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office handle the case.

Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-