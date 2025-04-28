Yost Cracks Down on Shady Used-Car Dealerships
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing six defunct used-car dealerships that failed to provide vehicle titles to dozens of consumers.
In each of the lawsuits – filed in the Common Pleas Courts of Butler, Fairfield, Fayette, Licking, Stark and Wood counties – an auto dealership and its operator are accused of violating Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and the Certificate of Motor Vehicles Act.
“Buying a used car without knowing the dealer’s reputation is a roll of the fuzzy dice,” Yost said. “Reading online reviews and checking for a history of complaints could spare you the headache of a bad deal.”
To help consumers with title problems who bought used cars from the defendants, Yost’s Consumer Protection Section has issued payments totaling $312,690 from the Title Defect Recision (TDR) fund. The TDR fund aids consumers who do not receive titles within 40 days of a vehicle purchase, as Ohio law requires.
Here’s a summary of the six lawsuits:
Butler County: Sirius Motors
Timothy Thacker and his Monroe used-car dealership are named in this lawsuit. Yost’s office has resolved six title-related complaints using $86,319 from the TDR fund.
Fairfield County: Highway 22 Auto Sales
This lawsuit names Debra Jeffers and her Lancaster dealership. Yost’s office has resolved 10 title-related complaints using $39,121 from the TDR fund.
Fayette County: Robinson Auto
Shawn Robinson and his Jeffersonville dealership are named in this lawsuit. Yost’s office has resolved 10 title-related complaints using $62,454 from the TDR fund.
Licking County: Ohio Luxury Imports
This lawsuit names Renato Jovanovski and his Reynoldsburg dealership. Yost’s office has resolved 15 title-related complaints with $71,858 from the TDR fund.
Stark County: Automax of Canton
Elias Eberly and his Canton dealership are named in this lawsuit. Yost’s office has resolved five title-related complaints using $46,055 from the TDR fund.
Wood County: Prestige Family Cars
John Stauffer and his Perrysburg dealership are named in this lawsuit. Yost’s office has resolved three title-related complaints with $6,883 from the TDR fund.
Ohioans who believe they have been victims of unfair or deceptive practices can file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Section at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov or by calling 1-800-282-0515.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127
-30-
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.