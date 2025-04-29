AG Yost Celebrates Springfield Student Finalists in ‘Do the Write Thing’ Anti-Violence Initiative

(SPRINGFIELD, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has partnered with Springfield for five years on the Do the Write Thing Initiative and today his office recognized nine Springfield middle-school students for their moving essays about ways to create safer communities.

“Writing about violence isn’t easy, … but your essays were powerful, thoughtful and eye-opening.” Yost said in a video addressing the students, this year’s finalists in the Springfield City School District’s Do the Write Thing program. “You’re giving all of us … a window into your world, and that helps us understand how we can work together to make things better.”

Established in 1994 by the National Campaign to Stop Youth Violence, Do the Write Thing empowers seventh- and eighth-graders to reflect, heal and lead through their writing.

Yost’s office has partnered with the nonprofit agency since 2021 to bring the program to Ohio. The Springfield district was the first to participate, with the Canton, Cleveland, Lima, Youngstown and Zanesville districts joining in later years.

This year marks the fifth year of participation for Springfield, which received more than 100 submissions from students at Schaefer, Hayward and Roosevelt middle schools.

The nine finalists were recognized today during an award ceremony at the district’s John Legend Theater, with the students’ parents and teachers and community leaders also in attendance.

Business leaders and community members judged the essays, selecting the nine to be published in a special booklet that will be distributed statewide.

One of the nine, Jasyla Lambey, will represent the district in July at the Do the Write Thing National Recognition in Washington, D.C., alongside four peers from the other participating districts.

AG Yost’s message encouraged students to continue being voices for change.

Springfield Schools Superintendent, Dr. Robert Hill, applauded the program’s impact.

“Writing is one of the most powerful ways to express your thoughts, emotions, and experiences,” he wrote in a letter, “and by participating in this competition, you have exhibited just how strong and courageous you are.”

