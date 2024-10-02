Naval Safety Command's annual fall and winter safety awareness presentation returns for 2024

NORFOLK, Va..-- The Naval Safety Command (NAVSAFECOM) kicked off the fiscal year 2025 Fall and Winter Safety campaign Oct. 1. The annual safety awareness initiative runs through the end of February and aims to raise awareness and educate the naval enterprise on risks associated with typical fall and winter season activities, as well as hazards specific to fall and winter weather conditions.

While off-duty activities and sports accounted for hundreds of trips to the ER and lost work time, motor vehicle and pedestrian incidents resulted in the highest number of fatalities. Between Oct.1 and the end of February over fiscal years 2022 - 2024, 70 Sailors and Marines were killed in motor vehicle-related incidents and another 11 were left with a partial or total and permanent disability.

Of the fatalities, 29 were motorcycle crashes, 38 were due to auto (car, truck, van, etc.) crashes and three were vehicle-to-pedestrian incidents. Another 481 Sailors and Marines sustained injuries from motor vehicle-related incidents ranging from concussions and neck/back strain, to pelvic, spine or leg fractures requiring surgery and hospitalization over that same time frame.

Over the past three fall and winter seasons, more than 50 Sailors and Marines were injured in snowboarding and skiing incidents that, in most cases, resulted in the servicemember requiring surgery and hospitalization. The most common injuries included traumatic brain injuries, concussions and broken collarbones (clavicle), knee and femur fractures, and soft tissue tears.

Four Sailors and Marines suffered second or third-degree burns from fire pits, and five were injured from ladder falls while hanging holiday lights, performing fall-related maintenance on gutters and roofs, or other work in and around the home, resulting in broken arms and fractured ribs and hip injuries. At least seven Sailors and Marines either slipped, tripped or fell while walking on wintry surfaces such as ice and suffered from severe injuries, such as skull fractures and concussions, resulting in hospital visits and surgery.

Nine Sailors and Marines died in other off-duty or recreational activities such as skateboarding or falls from a building structure.

Most of these mishaps were entirely preventable and driven by human behavior and decision-making.

“These are terrible losses, not just to the unit or command, but to their families and friends as well,” said Rear Adm. Daniel P. Martin, commander, NAVSAFECOM. “They also play into the larger picture. Every time a Sailor or Marine gets injured, there’s a cost. Not just to that Sailor or Marine but also to the other members of their team and ultimately to the mission they’re trying to accomplish.

“When we really look at the number of these off-duty vehicle and recreational mishaps – we need to recognize that it’s made up of Sailors and Marines assigned to fill a vital and crucial position in that organization,” said Martin. “They’re maintainers, navigators, gunners, engineers, watch standers, medical personnel, department heads and division officers. The loss of any unit member for any length of time negatively impacts that unit, increases the burden of work on other personnel and increases risk for the whole unit.

NAVSAFECOM recognizes that those who have the most influence on our Sailors and Marines are the leaders and peers they interact with regularly, family members, friends and their fellow unit and crewmembers. In many cases, it only takes a few extra steps or even a few minutes to mitigate the potential risk associated with a chore, activity or sport.

“We need our leaders and mentors to help us talk about good risk assessment and decision-making,” said Martin. “This isn’t about a ‘check in the box’ or a quarterly training requirement. It’s something we need to discuss and integrate into everything we do, on- and off-duty, every day. We must change how we think about doing the job we’re here to do.”

In addition to the Fall and Winter Safety Awareness presentation, NAVSAFECOM will push out weekly media products on topics such as: motor vehicle and road safety, fire and burn prevention, holiday safety, sports, and slips, trips and falls. These products are intended to improve risk awareness and provide tips and recommendations to help Sailors and Marines reduce their risk of injury or death when engaged in familiar and routine fall and winter activities. The best way to remain injury-free this fall and winter is to be informed and have a plan for the unique challenges each season can bring.

“This is serious business,” Martin said. “The loss of one life not only degrades and jeopardizes our naval forces in carrying out their missions, but it affects their families and close shipmates as well.”

The Fall and Winter Safety Awareness presentation and fall and winter safety products are available for download on the Naval Safety Command website at https://navalsafetycommand.navy.mil/Off-Duty/Fall-and-Winter-Safety/.